All God Powers

2
Cheat

Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.

3
Slayer

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.

1
Heal

Heal a friendly character for 2.

3
Reanimate

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

2
Enrage

Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

2
Memory Charm

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.

1
Heaven's Light

Target a creature. If you target a friendly creature, increase its health by 1. If you target an enemy creature, reduce its strength by 1, but not to below 1.

2
Discovery

Delve a spell from your void, and put it into your hand. Give it soulless and it costs +2 mana.

2
Forage

Remove six random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.

2
Larceny

Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Summon a 1/1 Rogue Skulker.

2
Shine

Summon two Will O' Wisps.

2
Cultivate

Give all friendly creatures +2 strength.

2
Chosen Visions

Look at the top 2 cards of your deck. Give the Chosen One +2/+2, and move it three cards closer to the top of your deck.

2
Soul Burn

Give a creature burn +2, then deal 2 damage to your opponent's god, then deal 2 damage to your god.

3
Summon Acolyte

Summon a 2/2 Acolyte.

0
Wildness

All creatures on the board and in hand, for both players, gain confused. Refresh two mana gems.

0
Equinox

Reduce the strength and health of all creatures to 2.

0
Thievery

Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's. Foresee the top card of your opponent's deck.

1
Demise

Deal 5 damage to your god. Pick One – · Destroy a creature, or · Destroy all creatures.

1
Onslaught

Give a friendly creature blitz.

2
Blastwave

Deal 1 damage to the two highest-health enemy creatures.

2
Undying Wish

Give a creature without soulless "Soulless. Afterlife: Summon a 2/1 ghoul with soulless."

2
Blood Ritual

Give a friendly creature +1/-1 permanently, and give it leech until the end of the turn.

