All God Powers in Gods Unchained.
Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.
If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.
Heal a friendly character for 2.
Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.
Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.
Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn.
Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.
Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.
Target a creature.
If you target a friendly creature, increase its health by 1.
If you target an enemy creature, reduce its strength by 1, but not to below 1.
Delve a spell from your void, and put it into your hand. Give it soulless and it costs +2 mana.
Remove six random cards from your void, if your void is empty, add a random nature card to your hand.
Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Summon a 1/1 Rogue Skulker.
Summon two Will O' Wisps.
Give all friendly creatures +2 strength.
Look at the top 2 cards of your deck. Give the Chosen One +2/+2, and move it three cards closer to the top of your deck.
Give a creature burn +2, then deal 2 damage to your opponent's god, then deal 2 damage to your god.
Summon a 2/2 Acolyte.
All creatures on the board and in hand, for both players, gain confused.
Refresh two mana gems.
Reduce the strength and health of all creatures to 2.
Your god power becomes a copy of your opponent's.
Foresee the top card of your opponent's deck.
Deal 5 damage to your god. Pick One –
· Destroy a creature, or
· Destroy all creatures.
Give a friendly creature blitz.
Deal 1 damage to the two highest-health enemy creatures.
Give a creature without soulless "Soulless. Afterlife: Summon a 2/1 ghoul with soulless."
Give a friendly creature +1/-1 permanently, and give it leech until the end of the turn.
