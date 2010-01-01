All Amazon Cards - Tribe

A tribe of women warriors. Amazons are the daughters of Ares and Harmonia. They are brutal and aggressive, and their main concern in life is war.

6
Amazon Huntcaller

Regen 3. Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."

5
5
Amazon
3
Wandering Scout

Roar: If you control two or more other creatures, give this creature +3/+2.

1
3
Amazon
2
Autumn Seer

Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand.

1
2
Amazon
4
Selena, Champion of Nature

Backline. Ward. Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused. Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.

3
3
Amazon
5
Amazon Hearteater

Roar: Destroy a creature with 3 health or less. If you control another Amazon, heal your god for the destroyed creature's health.

4
4
Amazon
4
Spelljam Shaman

After your opponent plays a spell, add a random Nature card to your hand.

2
3
Amazon
3
Jungle Shepherd

Backline. Whenever you summon a friendly creature with strength 2 or less, add a random Anim to your hand. The Anim costs 1 extra mana.

1
1
Amazon
5
Cursed Caipora

Protected. Frontline. Deadly.

1
2
Amazon
5
Myrto's Daughter

Blitz. Roar: Pick one – · This creature gets +2/+2, or · Another random friendly Amazon gets +4/+3.

2
2
Amazon
3
Outcast Amazon

Roar: Delve a new common god power from your god. It replaces your god power. (You can only use a god power once per turn.)

2
3
Amazon
5
Penthesilean Warrior

Roar: Give each other friendly Amazon +2/+2.

6
3
Amazon
7
Fertility Idol

At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.

0
6
Amazon
4
Jaguar Rider

Flank.

6
3
Amazon
5
Ferocious Rougarou

Regen 2. When a friendly creature is summoned, this creature gets +1/+1. When a friendly creature dies, this creature takes 1 damage.

4
4
Amazon
5
Ruthless Caipora

Roar: This creature gains +1/+1 for each friendly creature.

3
3
Amazon
4
Agrodor Protector

Frontline. Regen 1.

3
5
Amazon
5
Jungle Princess

Frontline. Roar: Summon two 1/1 Hyenas.

4
3
Amazon
1
Amazon Recruit

1
1
Amazon
1
Amazon Conscript

Roar: Remove confused from a friendly creature.

2
2
Amazon
1
Wiccan Warrior

Hidden for 1 turn.

2
2
Amazon
1
Nimble Pixie

Flank. Roar: Summon a Nimble Pixie.

1
1
Amazon
1
Amazon Warrior Small

1
1
Amazon
2
Amazon Spearsoul

4
2
Amazon
2
Amazon Warrior Medium

2
2
Amazon
