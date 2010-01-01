All Amazon Cards - Tribe

A tribe of women warriors. Amazons are the daughters of Ares and Harmonia. They are brutal and aggressive, and their main concern in life is war.
Regen 3.
Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."
Roar: If you control two or more other creatures, give this creature +3/+2.
Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand.
Backline. Ward.
Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.
Roar: Destroy a creature with 3 health or less. If you control another Amazon, heal your god for the destroyed creature's health.
After your opponent plays a spell, add a random Nature card to your hand.
Backline.
Whenever you summon a friendly creature with strength 2 or less, add a random Anim to your hand. The Anim costs 1 extra mana.
Protected. Frontline. Deadly.
Blitz.
Roar: Pick one –
· This creature gets +2/+2, or
· Another random friendly Amazon gets +4/+3.
Roar: Delve a new common god power from your god. It replaces your god power. (You can only use a god power once per turn.)
Roar: Give each other friendly Amazon +2/+2.
At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.
Flank.
Regen 2.
When a friendly creature is summoned, this creature gets +1/+1.
When a friendly creature dies, this creature takes 1 damage.
Roar: This creature gains +1/+1 for each friendly creature.
Frontline. Regen 1.
Frontline.
Roar: Summon two 1/1 Hyenas.
Roar: Remove confused from a friendly creature.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Flank.
Roar: Summon a Nimble Pixie.
