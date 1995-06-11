All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature

Witness the feral power of the goddes of nature – Aeona... Select cards with an array of beasts from habitats untouched by man. Whisper incantations into the wind and unleash devastating elemental spells on your opponents.

3
Call for Aid

Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.

1
Blessing of Nature

Give regen +2 to target friendly creature. Gain 4 favor.

4
Beast Speaker

Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.

3
3
Mystic
2
Hydra Head

Regen 1.

3
2
Wild
6
Selena's Insight

Target friendly creature attacks a random enemy creature. If your creature survives and the enemy creature dies, destroy all enemy creatures.

5
Trial of the Hydra

Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.

5
Aeona's Defection

Add a random Death card, Nature card, and War card to your hand.

7
Arkmonian Hydra

Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1. After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.

6
6
Wild
1
Chiron The Teacher

Regen 1. Roar: Give a random other friendly creature +1/+1. Give burn 1 to a random enemy creature. Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.

1
1
9
Dionysus, the Reveler

Roar: Add nine random Nature cards to your hand and set their costs to 1. Deal 6 damage to each enemy character.

8
8
7
Seasonal Rebirth

Deal 15 damage to each enemy creature. Your opponent summons a 1/1 Walking Plant for each creature damaged by this effect.

6
Amazon Huntcaller

Regen 3. Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."

5
5
Amazon
3
Wandering Scout

Roar: If you control two or more other creatures, give this creature +3/+2.

1
3
Amazon
8
Figure in the Streets

Frontline. Regen 2. Afterlife: Add two random Nature cards to your hand.

6
10
3
Quarrelsome Goat

Confused. At the start of your turn, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

2
3
Wild
6
Dionysian Bull

Confused. Regen 4. Frontline.

3
7
Wild
2
Autumn Seer

Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand.

1
2
Amazon
5
Jaguar Staff

Blitz. After your god attacks, summon a Black Jaguar.

2
4
6
Enchanted Vines

Deal 3 damage to four random creatures. Add a random Nature card to your hand.

4
Ritual Madness

Deal 12 damage to a random enemy creature and to a random friendly creature. Add a random Nature card to your hand.

3
Selena's Bow

After you play a Nature card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
4
4
Selena, Champion of Nature

Backline. Ward. Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused. Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.

3
3
Amazon
2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.

3
Overgrown Golem

Frontline. Regen 5.

0
5
Atlantean
