All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature

Witness the feral power of the goddes of nature – Aeona... Select cards with an array of beasts from habitats untouched by man. Whisper incantations into the wind and unleash devastating elemental spells on your opponents.
Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.
Give regen +2 to target friendly creature.
Gain 4 favor.
Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.
Regen 1.
Target friendly creature attacks a random enemy creature.
If your creature survives and the enemy creature dies, destroy all enemy creatures.
Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.
Add a random Death card, Nature card, and War card to your hand.
Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1.
After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.
Regen 1.
Roar: Give a random other friendly creature +1/+1. Give burn 1 to a random enemy creature. Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.
Roar: Add nine random Nature cards to your hand and set their costs to 1. Deal 6 damage to each enemy character.
Deal 15 damage to
each enemy creature.
Your opponent summons a 1/1 Walking Plant for each creature damaged by this effect.
Regen 3.
Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."
Roar: If you control two or more other creatures, give this creature +3/+2.
Frontline. Regen 2.
Afterlife: Add two random Nature cards to your hand.
Confused.
At the start of your turn, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
Confused. Regen 4. Frontline.
Afterlife: Add a random Nature card to your hand.
Blitz.
After your god attacks, summon a Black Jaguar.
Deal 3 damage to four random creatures.
Add a random Nature card to your hand.
Deal 12 damage to a random enemy creature and to a random friendly creature.
Add a random Nature card to your hand.
After you play a Nature card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.
Backline. Ward.
Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.
Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.
Frontline. Regen 5.
