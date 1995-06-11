All Rare Cards

23% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are rare.
Roar: Pull a random
Dragon from your deck
into your hand.
For each War creature in any void, you gain 2 favor and your opponent
loses 2 favor.
Your creatures
without hidden gain
"Hidden for 1 turn."
Gain 4 favor.
Your relic gains:
"Whenever a creature without soulless dies,
gain 2 favor."
Frontline. Can't attack.
Regen 1.
Remove protected, hidden, sleep, and backline from each creature, then deal 1 damage to each creature.
Target friendly creature attacks a random enemy creature.
If your creature survives and the enemy creature dies, destroy all enemy creatures.
Transform each creature
that costs 6 mana or more
into a 1/1 Rat. Obliterate each creature
in all voids.
Pull each creature on the board onto the bottom of their controller's deck.
Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength.
For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.
Target a friendly creature.
Destroy all other friendly creatures.
Give the targeted creature overkill, and +3/+3 for each creature destroyed.
At the end of your turn, double each friendly creature's strength and give them "Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures."
Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.
Summon a copy of target creature. The copy has "At the start of your turn, summon a copy of this creature."
All creatures have their strength and health set to 2. Summon a 2/5 Pillar with frontline and can't attack.
Fill your side of the board with Shadow of Lethenons.
Add a random Death card, Nature card, and War card to your hand.
Target an opponent.
Look at their hand, and
shuffle one of their cards into their deck.
Both players draw a card.
After a friendly creature attacks, give +1/+1 to a friendly creature with the lowest strength.
At the end of the turn, remove 1 durability from this relic.
Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1.
After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.
Roar: This creature gains blitz, if any enemy creature has blitz. Repeat for godblitz, deadly, flank, twin strike, regen, ward, and protected.
At the start of your turn, give +1 strength to each friendly creature.
Roar: This creature gains one —
• backline and +2 strength, or
• frontline and +4 health.
At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden.
At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.
