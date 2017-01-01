All Chained Cards

Cards chained to and conjured by other cards.

1
Tough Malfunctioning Artifice

1
5
1
Strong Malfunctioning Artifice

5
1
2
Rune of Life

Heal 3 to a friendly creature and to your god.

1
Voyage To The Farlands

Delve a random creature, and put it into your hand.

0
Barbed Hook

1
1
2
Larceny

Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Summon a 1/1 Rogue Skulker.

2
Mind Probe

At the end of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.

2
Shine

Summon two Will O' Wisps.

1
Mirror

Frontline. Can't Attack. Creatures that attack this creature become confused.

0
2
2
Cultivate

Give all friendly creatures +2 strength.

0
Sentient Flameblades

Godblitz. After you attack, heal your god for 5.

5
2
1
Aching Disciple

Roar: Draw a card. Afterlife: Shuffle this creature into your deck.

3
1
0
Atlas' Burden

When drawn, summon a random Legendary creature that costs the same or less than your available mana and obliterate this card. Draw a card.

1
Promethean Flame

When drawn, deal 3 damage randomly and obliterate this card. Draw a card.

1
Phoenix Egg

Cannot attack. Burn 2. Afterlife: If this creature is destroyed by burn damage, summon a First Phoenix.

0
2
1
Chicken Egg

Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon a Brash Chicken.

0
3
1
Brash Chicken

Confused.

2
2
1
Injured Soldier

Frontline. When this creature enters the board, it takes 1 damage.

1
2
Olympian
1
Walking Plant

Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.

1
1
1
Broken Warrior

1
1
1
Pyroclast

Afterlife: Deal 1-2 damage randomly to either Pyroclastic Alchemist or your god.

1
1
1
Box

Replace your hand and deck with random legendary creatures. Draw a card.

1
Banished Shadow

1
1
1
Spirit Beast

1
1
