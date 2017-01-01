All Chained Cards

Cards chained to and conjured by other cards.
Heal 3 to a friendly creature and to your god.
Delve a random creature, and put it into your hand.
Add a copy of a random card from your opponent's god to your hand. Summon a 1/1 Rogue Skulker.
At the end of your turn, if this card is in your hand, deal 1 damage to your god for every 2 cards in your hand.
Summon two Will O' Wisps.
Frontline. Can't Attack.
Creatures that attack this creature become confused.
Give all friendly creatures +2 strength.
Godblitz.
After you attack, heal your god for 5.
Roar: Draw a card.
Afterlife: Shuffle this creature into your deck.
When drawn, summon a random Legendary creature that costs the same or less than your available mana and obliterate this card. Draw a card.
When drawn, deal 3 damage randomly and obliterate this card.
Draw a card.
Cannot attack. Burn 2.
Afterlife: If this creature is destroyed by burn damage, summon a First Phoenix.
Cannot attack. Burn 1.
Afterlife: Summon a Brash Chicken.
Confused.
Frontline.
When this creature enters the board, it takes 1 damage.
Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.
Afterlife: Deal 1-2 damage randomly to either Pyroclastic Alchemist or your god.
Replace your hand and deck with random legendary creatures. Draw a card.
