All Anubian Cards - Tribe

Anubians were forced to serve their overlord masters, the Huducts, for millennia. K9 travelled to Anubis and freed them, leaving them and the Huducts to reconcile in peace. This didn't last; the Anubians enslaved the Huducts and the Huducts wore the torcs on their necks. The Anubians controll a vast empire, using the Huduct headbands to control their slaves.