All Nether Cards - Tribe

Sign Up
4
Manticore Hulk

4
5
Nether
1
Shadow of Lethenon

At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden. At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.

1
1
Nether
8
Guardian of the Underworld

Frontline. Roar: Deal X damage to your god where X is the number of creatures in your opponent's void.

13
17
Nether
6
Pan Marauder

When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception, non-Neutral card in your hand.

4
6
Nether
5
Dream Stalker

Roar: Destroy all sleeping creatures.

2
3
Nether
2
Larcenous Pan

Hidden. Flank. When this creature attacks a god, steal 3 of their favor. (You also gain favor for attacking.)

1
3
Nether
2
Experimental Outcome

3
2
Nether
4
Undead Chimera

After this creature attacks, deal 2 damage to each god.

3
5
Nether
6
Nethersaur

Hidden for 1 turn.

6
6
Nether
5
Protected Deamonbot

Protected.

5
2
Nether
7
Wrath Zealot

Deadly. Frontline. Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.

1
4
Nether
2
Thresher Bug

Confused. After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

2
2
Nether
1
Netherborne Binder

Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.

2
3
Nether
1
Contagious Ghoul

Roar: Pull the top card of your deck into your void.

2
2
Nether
4
Famished Ghoul

Whenever a creature dies, its owner draws a card.

4
4
Nether
2
Living Container

Soulless. Roar: Destroy a friendly creature. Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2, and pull it onto the board.

1
1
Nether
1
Felid Assassin

Hidden. Flank.

3
1
Nether
7
Dire Demilich

Leech. Roar: Give deadly to all of your creatures.

6
6
Nether
2
Void Banshee

Afterlife: Deal 4 damage to your god and pull the top card of your deck into your void.

4
3
Nether
7
Demogorgon

Leech. At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random sleeping enemy creature. Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.

4
6
Nether
6
Deathdealt Netherine

Roar: Destroy a creature with health 3 or less.

5
4
Nether
6
Leywraith

Roar: Target two creatures. Deal 1 damage to enemy creatures; give friendly creatures +1/+1.

4
5
Nether
1
Namebinder Zal'zie

At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.

1
3
Nether
2
Runic Familiar

Whenever you cast a spell, this creature gets +1/+1.

2
1
Nether
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Tribes
  3. Nether

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building