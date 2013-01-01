All Nether Cards - Tribe

At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden.
At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.
Frontline.
Roar: Deal X damage to your god where X is the number
of creatures in your
opponent's void.
When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception,
non-Neutral card
in your hand.
Roar: Destroy all sleeping creatures.
Hidden. Flank.
When this creature attacks a god, steal 3 of their favor. (You also gain favor for attacking.)
After this creature attacks, deal 2 damage to each god.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Protected.
Deadly. Frontline.
Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.
Confused.
After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.
Roar: Pull the top card of your deck into your void.
Whenever a creature dies, its owner draws a card.
Soulless.
Roar: Destroy a friendly creature.
Afterlife: If the creature is in a void, give it +2/+2, and pull it onto the board.
Hidden. Flank.
Leech.
Roar: Give deadly to all of your creatures.
Afterlife: Deal 4 damage to your god and pull the top card of your deck into your void.
Leech.
At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random sleeping enemy creature.
Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.
Roar: Destroy a creature with health 3 or less.
Roar: Target two creatures. Deal 1 damage to enemy creatures; give friendly creatures +1/+1.
At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.
Whenever you cast a spell, this creature gets +1/+1.
Marketplace
Price
Inventory
Set
Gods
Mana
Attack
Health
Tribe
Type
Quality
Rarity
Deck Building