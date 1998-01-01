All Dragon Cards - Tribe

Large, serpent-like legendary creatures that appear in the folklore of many cultures around the world. Usually winged, horned, four-legged, and capable of breathing fire.

7
Dragon of the First Pillar

At the start of your turn, give +1 strength to each friendly creature. Roar: This creature gains one — • backline and +2 strength, or • frontline and +4 health.

4
4
Dragon
7
Ashen Drake

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy characters.

6
5
Dragon
2
Rockdrake Egg

Burn 2. Cannot attack. Afterlife: If you have 6 cards or more in hand, summon a 6/5 Rockdrake.

0
6
Dragon
7
Quicksilver Dragon

Roar: If you have six cards or more in hand after this enters the board, this creature gains blitz.

7
8
Dragon
7
Mountain Greatwyrm

Whenever this creature takes damage, double its strength.

4
9
Dragon
1
Peculiar Spellwyrm

Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.

2
6
Dragon
7
Void Drake

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 1 damage to each other enemy creature.

7
5
Dragon
4
Pyrrhic Adolescent

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

4
4
Dragon
2
Pyrrhic Hatchling

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

2
3
Dragon
5
Rockdrake

6
5
Dragon
8
Ladon, Uclid Dragon

Roar: Give burn +3 to all enemy creatures. If you have at least six cards in hand, deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.

10
10
Dragon
10
Leyhoard Hatchling

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand. Roar: Deal 6 damage.

2
1
Dragon
