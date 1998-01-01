All Dragon Cards - Tribe

Large, serpent-like legendary creatures that appear in the folklore of many cultures around the world. Usually winged, horned, four-legged, and capable of breathing fire.
At the start of your turn, give +1 strength to each friendly creature.
Roar: This creature gains one —
• backline and +2 strength, or
• frontline and +4 health.
Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy characters.
Burn 2. Cannot attack.
Afterlife: If you have 6 cards or more in hand, summon a 6/5 Rockdrake.
Roar: If you have six cards or more in hand after this enters the board, this creature gains blitz.
Whenever this creature takes damage, double its strength.
Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 1 damage to each other enemy creature.
Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.
Roar: Give burn +3 to all enemy creatures. If you have at least six cards in hand, deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.
At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand.
Roar: Deal 6 damage.
