All Epic Cards

4% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are epic.

Sign Up
7
Divine Messenger

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.

7
7
Aether
8
Trial of the Underworld

Pull a random 5-mana creature from either void to your side of the board. Repeat this for 6, 7, 8, and 9 mana.

7
Tartessian Mob

Roar: Summon two copies of this creature. Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures.

1
1
Olympian
5
Reef Raider

At the end of your turn, if you have more favor than your opponent, deal 3 damage to the enemy creature with the least health.

4
6
3
Ghostly Chariot

After either player summons a creature, you gain 2 favor. Afterlife: If you have 40 favor or more, summon a Ghostly Chariot.

2
3
6
Pious Giant

Roar: If you have 20 favor or more, lose 20 favor and give +3/+3 to this creature.

6
6
3
Desert Mercenary

Roar: Reduce to 1 the cost of each Guild creature in your hand with cost 2 or 3.

3
2
Guild
6
Fortified Acropolis

Backline. Ward. Ability: Deal X+2 damage, where X is the number of Structures you control.

0
6
Structure
5
Militant Gladiator

Roar: If you have no spells in your void, give this creature +3/+3.

4
4
7
Helios Illuminator

Ward. Roar: Draw a card. Give +1/+1 to each other friendly creature, and remove sleep from them.

6
6
Mystic
3
Aetheric Alarm

After your opponent summons a creature, summon a 0/1 Aetheric Echo with frontline. At the start of your turn, this relic loses 1 durability.

0
5
3
Fated Arrival

Draw the Chosen One from your deck. Give it ward and frontline.

3
Parthene Shieldmate

Frontline. After this creature is healed, give it +1 health. Roar: Give ward to the Chosen One.

3
3
Olympian
1
Field Medic

Afterlife: Add two Injured Soldiers to your void.

2
2
Olympian
3
Lead the Charge

If you have a relic equipped, set the strength of each friendly creature equal to the relic’s strength. Otherwise, draw a card.

4
Bladesworn Warrior

Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give godblitz to this creature.

3
3
Viking
6
Elixir of the Snake

Each creature gets +3/-3.

6
Pan Marauder

When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception, non-Neutral card in your hand.

4
6
Nether
6
Elixir of the Panther

Pick one — • Add a copy of each enemy creature to your hand, or • Each enemy creature goes to sleep.

7
Seasonal Rebirth

Deal 15 damage to each enemy creature. Your opponent summons a 1/1 Walking Plant for each creature damaged by this effect.

6
Amazon Huntcaller

Regen 3. Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."

5
5
Amazon
3
Form of Unity

Deal 2 damage to a character for each friendly creature on the board.

3
Recovered Knowledge

Soulless. Pull two random spells, that each cost 3 or less, from your void into your hand.

4
Ataraxia

Both players unlock one mana lock for each 3 points of health their god is missing.

Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Rarities
  3. Epic

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building