All Epic Cards

4% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are epic.
Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.
Pull a random 5-mana creature from either void to your side of the board. Repeat this for 6, 7, 8, and 9 mana.
Roar: Summon two copies
of this creature.
Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures.
At the end of your turn, if you have more favor than your opponent, deal 3 damage to the enemy creature with the least health.
After either player summons a creature, you gain 2 favor.
Afterlife: If you have 40 favor
or more, summon
a Ghostly Chariot.
Roar: If you have 20 favor or more, lose 20 favor and
give +3/+3 to this creature.
Roar: Reduce to 1 the cost of each Guild creature in your hand with cost 2 or 3.
Backline. Ward.
Ability: Deal X+2 damage, where X is the number of Structures you control.
Roar: If you have no spells in your void, give this creature +3/+3.
Ward.
Roar: Draw a card. Give +1/+1
to each other friendly creature,
and remove sleep from them.
After your opponent summons a creature, summon a 0/1
Aetheric Echo with frontline.
At the start of your turn, this relic loses 1 durability.
Draw the Chosen One
from your deck.
Give it ward and frontline.
Frontline.
After this creature is healed, give it +1 health.
Roar: Give ward to
the Chosen One.
Afterlife: Add two Injured Soldiers to your void.
If you have a relic equipped,
set the strength of each friendly creature equal to the relic’s strength. Otherwise, draw a card.
Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give godblitz to this creature.
Each creature gets +3/-3.
When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception,
non-Neutral card
in your hand.
Pick one —
• Add a copy of each enemy creature to your hand, or
• Each enemy creature goes
to sleep.
Deal 15 damage to
each enemy creature.
Your opponent summons a 1/1 Walking Plant for each creature damaged by this effect.
Regen 3.
Roar: Give each friendly creature "After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature."
Deal 2 damage to a character for each friendly creature on the board.
Soulless.
Pull two random spells, that each cost 3 or less, from your void into your hand.
Both players unlock one mana lock for each
3 points of health their
god is missing.
