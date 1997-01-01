Buy Packs

Genesis Sale ended! We will be back with Season 1 and a further improved pack purchase cockpit.
Rare

5 Genesis Cards

4 cards are common or better

1 card is rare or better

 

0.012 ETH
~ $40.74
Smart Contract
Epic

5 Genesis Cards

4 cards are common or better

1 card is epic or better

 

0.075 ETH
~ $254.6
Smart Contract
Legendary

5 Genesis Cards

4 cards are common or better

1 legendary or better,
1 rare or better

0.112 ETH
~ $380.2
Smart Contract
Shiny Legendary

5 Genesis Cards

4 cards are common or better

1 shiny legendary or better,
another rare or better

1 ETH
~ $3394.64
Smart Contract
Base Rarities

Common

~ 72.5%

See all common cards

Rare

~ 23%

See all rare cards

Epic

~ 4%

See all epic cards

Legendary

~ 0.5%

See all legendary cards

Plain

~ 93.8%

See all plain cards

Shadow

~ 5%

See all shadow cards

Gold

~ 1%

See all gold cards

Diamond

~ 0.2%

See all diamond cards

Mythic Titans

All mythics in the genesis set have been discovered already. You do not have the chance to draw a mythic from the genesis set anymore.

1 of a 1'000'000

See all mythic cards

Rarest Cards

Avatar of War
8
Avatar of War

Leech. Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades with godblitz and "After you attack, heal your god for 5."

8
8
Does not exist
yet
Pandora, The Curious
4
Pandora, The Curious

Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.

2
5
Olympian
Only
1 exists
Lara Grim, Spellthief
1
Lara Grim, Spellthief

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

1
1
Mystic
Only
1 exists
Mimicus
1
Mimicus

At the end of your turn while this creature is in your hand, transform it into a creature in your opponent's hand. It keeps this ability after the change.

1
1
Only
1 exists
The Gatekeeper
8
The Gatekeeper

Backline. At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your void.

3
7
Nether
Only
1 exists
Lord of Whispers
4
Lord of Whispers

Hidden. Flank. When this creature damages your opponent, add a copy of a card from your opponent's deck to your hand.

2
4
Only
1 exists
Nemris, the Unstable
6
Nemris, the Unstable

Roar: Transform each enemy creature into a random creature with the same mana cost.

5
5
Only
1 exists
Glass Cannon
3
Glass Cannon

Blitz. Roar: Summon a 3/3 Iron Anim for your opponent.

7
2
Atlantean
Only
2 exist
Avatar of Nature
5
Avatar of Nature

At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

5
5
Only
2 exist
Nature, Overgrown
7
Nature, Overgrown

Refresh 2 mana. Obliterate your void. Change your god power to Cultivate.

Only
3 exist
Dick Puddlecote
3
Dick Puddlecote

Roar: Obliterate your hand, for each obliterated card add a random rune to your hand.

3
3
Only
3 exist
Tyet, Heir To The Sky
9
Tyet, Heir To The Sky

Flank. Frontline. Twin strike. Ward. At the end of each turn, this creature gets ward. Roar: This creature gets +2/+1 for each card in your hand.

6
9
Anubian
Only
3 exist
Blade Trader Drosis
3
Blade Trader Drosis

Roar: Delve an enchanted weapon. Put it into your hand and a copy of it into your opponent's hand.

3
3
Guild
Only
3 exist
Hippolyta, Divided
6
Hippolyta, Divided

Roar: Pick one. This creature gets – · +1/+4 and Olympian, or · blitz, protected, and Amazon.

4
5
Only
3 exist
Master of Surprises
6
Master of Surprises

Hidden. At the end of your turn, each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health. Roar: Swap the attack and health of each other creature.

8
5
Only
3 exist
Sothek
7
Sothek

Whenever you play a Nature card, refresh 2 mana gems. Afterlife: Summon a Shrine of Sothek.

4
5
Anubian
Only
3 exist
Guardian of the Gates
3
Guardian of the Gates

Roar: Unlock a mana lock. Give ward to your god.

1
1
Mystic
Only
3 exist
Anhotep the Embalmer
7
Anhotep the Embalmer

Roar: Pick a card in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Take its mana cost in damage, and reduce its cost to 0 this turn.

8
8
Anubian
Only
3 exist
Horus, The Protector
7
Horus, The Protector

At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.

6
7
Anubian
Only
3 exist
Locusta, Solution Expert
6
Locusta, Solution Expert

Deadly. Roar: Give a creature +3/-3.

2
4
Guild
Only
4 exist
The Sky Reaver
5
The Sky Reaver

After an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
5
Aether
Only
4 exist
Death, Unborn
8
Death, Unborn

Soulless. Draw two cards. Set each god's health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Change your god power to Blight.

Only
4 exist
Dwarven Smiths
2
Dwarven Smiths

Roar: Give a relic in your hand +1 durability.

2
2
Viking
Only
4 exist
Set Oshi
6
Set Oshi

Whenever you play an anim, add a random anim to your hand. Roar: Add an anim to your hand.

3
4
Only
4 exist
Ashen Drake
7
Ashen Drake

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy characters.

6
5
Dragon
Only
4 exist
Lost In The Depths
1
Lost In The Depths

Target a creature. Obliterate cards in your deck with the same cost as that creature, and draw a card.

Only
4 exist
Astraea's Envoy
6
Astraea's Envoy

Roar: Give a random other creature with the lowest attack +4/+4.

4
5
Only
4 exist
Hades, Underworld Lord
8
Hades, Underworld Lord

Whenever another friendly creature dies, summon a random creature with the same mana cost from your void.

5
9
Olympian
Only
4 exist
Magic, Unburdened
8
Magic, Unburdened

Transform each enemy creature into 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Only
4 exist
Read The Leaves
2
Read The Leaves

Foresee 2. Draw a card.

Only
4 exist

Highlights 24h

Cards drawn live

Arcane Transcendent
3
Arcane Transcendent

Roar: Choose a spell that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

3
3
Mystic
1 of
32752
over 2 years ago
Felid Tracker
2
Felid Tracker

Flank.

5
1
Wild
1 of
1743
over 2 years ago
Pocket Channeler
5
Pocket Channeler

Spell boost +2.

4
4
1 of
32735
over 2 years ago
Inflammable Imbecile
1
Inflammable Imbecile

Burn 1.

2
4
Mystic
1 of
32873
over 2 years ago
Half Life
3
Half Life

Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.

1 of
11396
over 2 years ago
Tithe Collector
2
Tithe Collector

Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.

1
3
Guild
1 of
32784
over 2 years ago
Portal Wrangler
4
Portal Wrangler

Roar: Add a copy of the last creature played to your hand.

3
4
Mystic
1 of
33058
over 2 years ago
Phalanx Champion
4
Phalanx Champion

Frontline. Roar: Gain +1 health for every two Olympians in your void.

3
4
Olympian
1 of
11330
over 2 years ago
Fertility Idol
7
Fertility Idol

At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.

0
6
Amazon
1 of
32860
over 2 years ago
Greed Banestrider
3
Greed Banestrider

Roar: Deal 3 damage to your god.

4
4
Nether
1 of
11540
over 2 years ago
Hollow Pillager
3
Hollow Pillager

Whenever an enemy creature dies, add a random anim, enchanted relic, or rune to your hand.

2
1
Viking
1 of
594
over 2 years ago
Bonded Warrior
2
Bonded Warrior

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Skeleton.

2
2
Anubian
1 of
32726
over 2 years ago
Healing Insight
1
Healing Insight

Give a friendly creature +2 health and fully heal it.

1 of
32698
over 2 years ago
Roadside Outfitter
4
Roadside Outfitter

At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each creature in your hand.

2
2
Guild
1 of
11532
over 2 years ago
Shadow Scryer
1
Shadow Scryer

Protected. Ward. At the start of your turn, foresee 1.

1
1
Mystic
1 of
32921
over 2 years ago
Cyrene's Blessing
2
Cyrene's Blessing

Each friendly creature gets regen +2.

1 of
32909
over 2 years ago
Mercenary Daemon
5
Mercenary Daemon

Frontline. Roar: Give an enemy creature frontline.

6
5
Nether
1 of
32650
over 2 years ago
Guerilla Sabotage
3
Guerilla Sabotage

Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. If it survives, pull it from the board into your opponent's hand.

1 of
33066
over 2 years ago
Pharaoh's Body-Double
2
Pharaoh's Body-Double

Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.

2
1
Anubian
1 of
32655
over 2 years ago
Arms Trafficker
2
Arms Trafficker

Roar: Shuffle a random enchanted weapon into your deck.

1
4
1 of
32670
over 2 years ago