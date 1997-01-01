Buy card packs for Gods Unchained. Advanced purchase cockpit and history.
Leech. Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades with godblitz and "After you attack, heal your god for 5."
Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.
Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.
At the end of your turn while this creature is in your hand, transform it into a creature in your opponent's hand. It keeps this ability after the change.
Backline. At the end of your turn, summon a random creature from your void.
Hidden. Flank. When this creature damages your opponent, add a copy of a card from your opponent's deck to your hand.
Roar: Transform each enemy creature into a random creature with the same mana cost.
Blitz. Roar: Summon a 3/3 Iron Anim for your opponent.
At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.
Refresh 2 mana. Obliterate your void. Change your god power to Cultivate.
Roar: Obliterate your hand, for each obliterated card add a random rune to your hand.
Flank. Frontline. Twin strike. Ward. At the end of each turn, this creature gets ward. Roar: This creature gets +2/+1 for each card in your hand.
Roar: Delve an enchanted weapon. Put it into your hand and a copy of it into your opponent's hand.
Roar: Pick one. This creature gets – · +1/+4 and Olympian, or · blitz, protected, and Amazon.
Hidden. At the end of your turn, each creature has a 50% chance to swap its attack and health. Roar: Swap the attack and health of each other creature.
Whenever you play a Nature card, refresh 2 mana gems. Afterlife: Summon a Shrine of Sothek.
Roar: Unlock a mana lock. Give ward to your god.
Roar: Pick a card in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Take its mana cost in damage, and reduce its cost to 0 this turn.
At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.
Deadly. Roar: Give a creature +3/-3.
After an Aether attacks, draw a card.
Soulless. Draw two cards. Set each god's health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Change your god power to Blight.
Roar: Give a relic in your hand +1 durability.
Whenever you play an anim, add a random anim to your hand. Roar: Add an anim to your hand.
Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy characters.
Target a creature. Obliterate cards in your deck with the same cost as that creature, and draw a card.
Roar: Give a random other creature with the lowest attack +4/+4.
Whenever another friendly creature dies, summon a random creature with the same mana cost from your void.
Transform each enemy creature into 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.
Foresee 2. Draw a card.
Roar: Choose a spell that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.
Flank.
Spell boost +2.
Burn 1.
Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.
Whenever you summon a creature, heal your god for 1.
Roar: Add a copy of the last creature played to your hand.
Frontline. Roar: Gain +1 health for every two Olympians in your void.
At the end of your turn, summon a copy of another random friendly creature.
Roar: Deal 3 damage to your god.
Whenever an enemy creature dies, add a random anim, enchanted relic, or rune to your hand.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Skeleton.
Give a friendly creature +2 health and fully heal it.
At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each creature in your hand.
Protected. Ward. At the start of your turn, foresee 1.
Each friendly creature gets regen +2.
Frontline. Roar: Give an enemy creature frontline.
Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. If it survives, pull it from the board into your opponent's hand.
Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.
Roar: Shuffle a random enchanted weapon into your deck.