All Aether Cards - Tribe

Sign Up
7
Divine Messenger

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.

7
7
Aether
4
Planetar Sage

Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.

4
5
Aether
5
Antemion's Reflection

Roar: This creature gains blitz, if any enemy creature has blitz. Repeat for godblitz, deadly, flank, twin strike, regen, ward, and protected.

5
5
Aether
1
Aetheric Echo

Frontline.

0
1
Aether
6
Mana Auditor

Roar: If you are holding an Aether, remove two mana locks.

2
4
Aether
5
Virtuous Vision

Roar: If you are holding an Aether, add a random 1 mana magic spell to your hand.

4
5
Aether
2
Aether Drover

Roar: If you are holding an Aether, deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.

2
3
Aether
1
Academy Familiar

Whenever you cast a spell that costs 3 or less, give this creature +1 strength until the start of your next turn.

1
3
Aether
3
Deathwatch Overseer

At the end of your turn, if your god has 15 health or less, summon a 1/1 Impling.

3
4
Aether
7
Planetar Centurion

Frontline. Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.

7
7
Aether
4
Amplureal, Sentient Shard

Ward. Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.

4
2
Aether
7
Rebirth Planetar

At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.

6
7
Aether
5
Seraph

Frontline. Protected. Afterlife: Set the attack of all enemy creatures to 1.

1
1
Aether
5
The Sky Reaver

After an Aether attacks, draw a card.

5
5
Aether
5
Lightdaemon King

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.

2
4
Aether
5
La Bolefuego

Roar: Pull all spells in your opponent's hand onto the top of their deck. For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.

3
5
Aether
6
Planetar Envoy

Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a creature from your opponent's void and add a copy to your hand.

5
6
Aether
9
Arius, Augur Paroxysm

Roar: Destroy all other creatures and obliterate your hand.

16
16
Aether
7
Bulwark of the Sky

Frontline. Afterlife: If you're holding an Aether, deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.

6
7
Aether
7
Radiant Guardian

Frontline. Roar: Set an enemy creature's health to 2.

5
7
Aether
6
Advocate of Brilliance

Spell boost +1. Roar: Draw a card.

4
5
Aether
6
Hallowed Keeper

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.

3
7
Aether
6
Balance Ethereals

Roar: If a god is below 16 health, it heals for 4. If they are above 16, it is dealt 4 damage instead.

4
5
Aether
5
Spellwrought Angel

Whenever you target this creature with a spell, it gains +1/+1.

5
5
Aether
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Tribes
  3. Aether

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building