All Aether Cards - Tribe

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.
Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.
Roar: This creature gains blitz, if any enemy creature has blitz. Repeat for godblitz, deadly, flank, twin strike, regen, ward, and protected.
Frontline.
Roar: If you are holding
an Aether, remove
two mana locks.
Roar: If you are holding an Aether, add a random 1 mana magic spell to your hand.
Roar: If you are holding an Aether, deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.
Whenever you cast a spell that costs 3 or less, give this creature +1 strength
until the start of
your next turn.
At the end of your turn, if your god has 15 health or less, summon a 1/1 Impling.
Frontline.
Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Ward.
Afterlife: Create a copy of this creature and put it directly beneath the second card of your deck.
At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.
Frontline. Protected.
Afterlife: Set the attack of all enemy creatures to 1.
After an Aether attacks, draw a card.
Backline.
Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
Roar: Pull all spells in your opponent's hand onto the top of their deck.
For each spell moved, give them a Rune Of Sight.
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, select a creature from your opponent's void and add a copy to your hand.
Roar: Destroy all other creatures and obliterate your hand.
Frontline.
Afterlife: If you're holding an Aether, deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.
Frontline.
Roar: Set an enemy creature's health to 2.
Spell boost +1.
Roar: Draw a card.
Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.
Roar: If a god is below 16 health, it heals for 4. If they are above 16, it is dealt 4 damage instead.
Whenever you target this creature with a spell, it gains +1/+1.
