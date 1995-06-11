All Spell Cards

Spells in Gods Unchained.
At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck.
Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.
For each War creature in any void, you gain 2 favor and your opponent
loses 2 favor.
Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.
Give regen +2 to target friendly creature.
Gain 4 favor.
Gain favor equal to three times the amount of mana you have unlocked.
Gain 5 favor.
If you have a relic equipped, it gains: "At the end of your turn, gain 5 favor."
Fully heal each friendly creature, and give
them +1 health.
Gain 4 favor.
Your creatures
without hidden gain
"Hidden for 1 turn."
Gain 4 favor.
Your relic gains:
"Whenever a creature without soulless dies,
gain 2 favor."
Destroy target creature
with cost 3 or less.
Deal 2 damage to each friendly character.
Remove protected, hidden, sleep, and backline from each creature, then deal 1 damage to each creature.
Target friendly creature attacks a random enemy creature.
If your creature survives and the enemy creature dies, destroy all enemy creatures.
Transform each creature
that costs 6 mana or more
into a 1/1 Rat. Obliterate each creature
in all voids.
Pull each creature on the board onto the bottom of their controller's deck.
Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength.
For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.
Target a friendly creature.
Destroy all other friendly creatures.
Give the targeted creature overkill, and +3/+3 for each creature destroyed.
At the end of your turn, double each friendly creature's strength and give them "Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures."
Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.
Summon a copy of target creature. The copy has "At the start of your turn, summon a copy of this creature."
All creatures have their strength and health set to 2. Summon a 2/5 Pillar with frontline and can't attack.
Fill your side of the board with Shadow of Lethenons.
Pull a random 5-mana creature from either void to your side of the board. Repeat this for 6, 7, 8, and 9 mana.
Pick one —
• Draw a card.
• Gain 7 favor.
• Deal 2 damage.
• Heal your god for 4.
Pull from your deck a creature of your choice, that belongs to your god, into your hand. Shuffle afterwards.
