All Spell Cards

1
Citadel of the Gods

At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck. Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.

4
Blessing of War

For each War creature in any void, you gain 2 favor and your opponent loses 2 favor.

3
Call for Aid

Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.

1
Blessing of Nature

Give regen +2 to target friendly creature. Gain 4 favor.

3
Blessing of Magic

Gain favor equal to three times the amount of mana you have unlocked.

3
Blessing of Light

Gain 5 favor. If you have a relic equipped, it gains: "At the end of your turn, gain 5 favor."

4
Healing Light

Fully heal each friendly creature, and give them +1 health. Gain 4 favor.

2
Blessing of Deception

Your creatures without hidden gain "Hidden for 1 turn." Gain 4 favor.

2
Blessing of Death

Your relic gains: "Whenever a creature without soulless dies, gain 2 favor."

3
Soul Shatter

Destroy target creature with cost 3 or less. Deal 2 damage to each friendly character.

3
Valka's Discovery

Remove protected, hidden, sleep, and backline from each creature, then deal 1 damage to each creature.

6
Selena's Insight

Target friendly creature attacks a random enemy creature. If your creature survives and the enemy creature dies, destroy all enemy creatures.

6
Pallas' Incantation

Transform each creature that costs 6 mana or more into a 1/1 Rat. Obliterate each creature in all voids.

7
Lysander's Mercy

Pull each creature on the board onto the bottom of their controller's deck.

8
Orfeo's Guile

Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength. For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.

6
Neferu's Will

Target a friendly creature. Destroy all other friendly creatures. Give the targeted creature overkill, and +3/+3 for each creature destroyed.

7
Trial of the Innocents

At the end of your turn, double each friendly creature's strength and give them "Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures."

5
Trial of the Hydra

Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.

7
Trial of the False Reflection

Summon a copy of target creature. The copy has "At the start of your turn, summon a copy of this creature."

6
Trial of the First Pillar

All creatures have their strength and health set to 2. Summon a 2/5 Pillar with frontline and can't attack.

7
Trial of the Shadows

Fill your side of the board with Shadow of Lethenons.

8
Trial of the Underworld

Pull a random 5-mana creature from either void to your side of the board. Repeat this for 6, 7, 8, and 9 mana.

2
Vow of Champions

Pick one — • Draw a card. • Gain 7 favor. • Deal 2 damage. • Heal your god for 4.

3
Enter the Arena

Pull from your deck a creature of your choice, that belongs to your god, into your hand. Shuffle afterwards.

