All Cards available in Beta

All cards currently available in the Gods Unchained Beta.
Ward. Ability: Pick one —
• Delve a spell.
• Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck.
Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.
Roar: Pull a random
Dragon from your deck
into your hand.
Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.
After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.
Roar: Gain 1 favor.
For each War creature in any void, you gain 2 favor and your opponent
loses 2 favor.
Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.
Give regen +2 to target friendly creature.
Gain 4 favor.
Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.
Spell boost +1.
Roar: Remove 8 durability from your opponent’s relic. If this destroys a relic, your opponent draws a card.
Gain favor equal to three times the amount of mana you have unlocked.
Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.
Gain 5 favor.
If you have a relic equipped, it gains: "At the end of your turn, gain 5 favor."
Fully heal each friendly creature, and give
them +1 health.
Gain 4 favor.
Roar: Gain 2 favor for each enemy character.
After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.
Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.
Your creatures
without hidden gain
"Hidden for 1 turn."
Gain 4 favor.
Your relic gains:
"Whenever a creature without soulless dies,
gain 2 favor."
Destroy target creature
with cost 3 or less.
Deal 2 damage to each friendly character.
Whenever another Anubian dies, deal 1 damage to your opponent’s god.
