All Hero Cards

Sign Up
8
Death, Unborn

Soulless. Draw two cards. Set each god's health to 20. Destroy a random enemy creature with cost 5 or more. Change your god power to Blight.

7
Deception, Unshrouded

Each enemy creature goes to sleep. Change your god power to Larceny.

7
Nature, Overgrown

Refresh 2 mana. Obliterate your void. Change your god power to Cultivate.

6
Light, Ascended

Soulless. Give each friendly creature +2 health. Your god power becomes Shine.

7
War, Incarnate

Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your god power to Ruin.

8
Magic, Unburdened

Transform each enemy creature into 1/1 Rats. Change your god power to Seer.

Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Types
  3. Heros

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building