All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards

A limited edition Genesis Set of 380 awesome unique cards. Only available before the actual game launch.

Sign Up
2
Rune of Life

Heal 3 to a friendly creature and to your god.

2
Iron-tooth Goblin

Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.

2
2
Guild
3
Shrine of Sothek

At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.

0
2
Structure
1
Voyage To The Farlands

Delve a random creature, and put it into your hand.

9
Raiding Kraken

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 9 minus the number of creatures on the board.

3
5
Wild
7
Identity Thief

Roar: Pull an enemy creature from the board and put it into your opponent's hand. Create a copy of it and put it in your hand.

4
4
Guild
7
Blind Cyclops

At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to each other creature.

7
7
Wild
7
Wrath Zealot

Deadly. Frontline. Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.

1
4
Nether
6
Merlin

At the end of your turn, reduce by 1 the cost of spells in your hand that cost less than your total unlocked mana gems.

4
6
Mystic
6
Black Rhino

Confused. Roar: Pick one. This creature gets – · +2 strength and twin strike, or · +3 health and frontline.

5
5
Wild
6
Locusta, Solution Expert

Deadly. Roar: Give a creature +3/-3.

2
4
Guild
4
Master of Indulgences

Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.

2
2
Guild
6
Aetherfuel Alchemist

At the end of your turn, draw a card for each spell cast this turn.

4
4
Mystic
6
Cyclops

After Cyclops attacks a creature, deal 1 damage to each other creature.

5
5
Wild
6
Hooded Doppelganger

Roar: Choose a creature. This creature becomes a copy of it, and gains hidden for 1 turn.

6
5
Guild
6
Wild Spellsinger

Whenever you use your god power, add a random rune to your hand.

5
6
Guild
5
Crystallax

Roar: Unlock a mana lock.

3
4
Mystic
5
Bucking Bronco

Blitz. Confused. When this creature attacks, each enemy creature becomes confused until the start of your next turn.

4
3
Wild
6
Ocular Fiend

Roar: Add a rune to your hand. For each rune in your hand, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature and give this creature +1/+1.

3
3
Wild
4
Roadside Outfitter

At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each creature in your hand.

2
2
Guild
5
Mana Thief

Roar: Remove one of your mana locks and add one to your opponent's mana gems. Afterlife: Remove one of your opponent's mana locks add one to your mana gems.

3
1
Mystic
5
Rift Scholar

Roar: Draw two cards.

2
2
Mystic
5
Aegis Commander

Frontline. Roar: Delve a creature with frontline, and put it into your hand.

3
3
Olympian
4
Merchant Prince

Roar: Reduce the cost of all cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by 1.

2
4
Guild
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sets
  3. Genesis

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building