All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards

A limited edition Genesis Set of 380 awesome unique cards. Only available before the actual game launch.
Heal 3 to a friendly creature and to your god.
Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.
At the end of your turn, add a random Nature card to your hand.
Delve a random creature, and put it into your hand.
At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 9 minus the number of creatures on the board.
Roar: Pull an enemy creature from the board and put it into your opponent's hand. Create a copy of it and put it in your hand.
At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to each other creature.
Deadly. Frontline.
Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.
At the end of your turn, reduce by 1 the cost of spells in your hand that cost less than your total unlocked mana gems.
Confused.
Roar: Pick one. This creature gets –
· +2 strength and twin strike, or
· +3 health and frontline.
Deadly.
Roar: Give a creature +3/-3.
Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.
At the end of your turn, draw a card for each spell cast this turn.
After Cyclops attacks a creature, deal 1 damage to each other creature.
Roar: Choose a creature. This creature becomes a copy of it, and gains hidden for 1 turn.
Whenever you use your god power, add a random rune to your hand.
Roar: Unlock a mana lock.
Blitz. Confused.
When this creature attacks, each enemy creature becomes confused until the start of your next turn.
Roar: Add a rune to your hand. For each rune in your hand, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature and give this creature +1/+1.
At the end of your turn, give +1/+1 to each creature in your hand.
Roar: Remove one of your mana locks and add one to your opponent's mana gems.
Afterlife: Remove one of your opponent's mana locks add one to your mana gems.
Roar: Draw two cards.
Frontline.
Roar: Delve a creature with frontline, and put it into your hand.
Roar: Reduce the cost of all cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by 1.
