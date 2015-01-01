All Cards Available for Deck Building

These cards can be used for building decks.

4
Magic Missile Launcher

Blitz. Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.

3
2
7
Planetar Centurion

Frontline. Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.

7
7
Aether
5
Raise Dead

Summon a creature from any void. Give it soulless.

3
Spartan

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two Olympians in your void.

2
3
Olympian
2
Runed Asp

Creatures damaged by this get burn +2. Roar: Pick one - Gain "Afterlife: Both gods unlock a mana lock." or "Afterlife: Both gods draw a card".

2
1
Anubian
2
Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

3
2
Mystic
1
Tartessian Improviser

Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2 strength.

2
1
1
Deadly Arsenal

Give a creature +2/+1.

2
Cheat

Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.

7
The Iron Horse

Protected. Ward. Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

5
5
Atlantean
6
Nethersaur

Hidden for 1 turn.

6
6
Nether
6
Atlantean Rex

9
4
Atlantean
5
Protected Deamonbot

Protected.

5
2
Nether
1
Arcane Sphere

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +4.

1
2
Atlantean
3
Slayer

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.

7
Blessed Ibis

At the end of each turn, pull a random creature from each god's void onto the board.

4
5
7
Penitence

Transform an enemy creature with 4 or more attack into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte. It gains frontline, protected and ward.

1
Heal

Heal a friendly character for 2.

3
Reanimate

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

2
Enrage

Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

2
Memory Charm

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.

8
Frey, Archmage of Selene

Roar: Foresee 2. Draw 2 cards and set their cost to 2.

4
7
2
Morgana's Grimoire

Ability: Reduce by 1, but not to 0, the cost of each spell in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. This relic loses 1 durability.

0
3
