All Cards Available for Deck Building

Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
Frontline.
Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Summon a creature from any void. Give it soulless.
Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two Olympians in your void.
Creatures damaged by this get burn +2.
Roar: Pick one - Gain "Afterlife: Both gods unlock a mana lock." or "Afterlife: Both gods draw a card".
Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.
Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2 strength.
Give a creature +2/+1.
Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.
Protected. Ward.
Afterlife: Summon a random anim.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Protected.
Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +4.
If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.
At the end of each turn, pull a random creature from each god's void onto the board.
Transform an enemy creature with 4 or more attack into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte. It gains frontline, protected and ward.
Heal a friendly character for 2.
Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.
Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.
Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn.
Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.
Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.
Roar: Foresee 2. Draw 2 cards and set their cost to 2.
Ability: Reduce by 1, but not to 0, the cost of each spell in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. This relic loses 1 durability.
