All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception

Skilled players will enjoy powerful cards that allow them to disrupt the enemy at every turn. Stealing cards from their deck and laying disruptive card traps. Always stay two moves ahead. Life is a game... with rules as easy to bend as opponents.
After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.
Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.
Your creatures
without hidden gain
"Hidden for 1 turn."
Gain 4 favor.
Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength.
For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.
Fill your side of the board with Shadow of Lethenons.
Target an opponent.
Look at their hand, and
shuffle one of their cards into their deck.
Both players draw a card.
At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden.
At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.
Roar: Give all other friendly creatures "Whenever this creature damages your opponent, copy a random card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand."
Hidden. Deadly.
When this creature attacks a god, obliterate the top ten cards of your opponent's deck.
Each creature gets +3/-3.
When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception,
non-Neutral card
in your hand.
Pick one —
• Add a copy of each enemy creature to your hand, or
• Each enemy creature goes
to sleep.
Roar: Destroy all sleeping creatures.
At the end of your turn, a random enemy creature goes to sleep.
Backline. Flank. Hidden.
Hidden. Flank.
When this creature attacks a god, steal 3 of their favor. (You also gain favor for attacking.)
Ability: Target creature goes to sleep. Remove 1 durability from this relic.
Target creature goes to sleep.
Draw a card for each sleeping enemy creature.
Target an opponent.
Delve a card belonging to
that god's domain.
(The domains are Death, Deception, Light, Magic, Nature, and War.)
After you play a Deception card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Pull target enemy creature
into your opponent's hand,
then remove 2 durability
from this relic.
Backline. Deadly.
Hidden for 1 turn.
After you play a card, play this creature to the board if it's in your hand.
Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn.
Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.
