All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception

Skilled players will enjoy powerful cards that allow them to disrupt the enemy at every turn. Stealing cards from their deck and laying disruptive card traps. Always stay two moves ahead. Life is a game... with rules as easy to bend as opponents.

2
Guild Siren

After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.

2
3
Guild
6
Port Authority

Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.

7
3
Guild
2
Blessing of Deception

Your creatures without hidden gain "Hidden for 1 turn." Gain 4 favor.

8
Orfeo's Guile

Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength. For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.

7
Trial of the Shadows

Fill your side of the board with Shadow of Lethenons.

1
Ludia's Deception

Target an opponent. Look at their hand, and shuffle one of their cards into their deck. Both players draw a card.

1
Shadow of Lethenon

At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden. At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.

1
1
Nether
5
Spymaster Silenus

Roar: Give all other friendly creatures "Whenever this creature damages your opponent, copy a random card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand."

3
1
9
Eris, Queen of Chaos

Hidden. Deadly. When this creature attacks a god, obliterate the top ten cards of your opponent's deck.

7
7
6
Elixir of the Snake

Each creature gets +3/-3.

6
Pan Marauder

When this creature attacks & Roar: Reduce by 1 the cost of each non-Deception, non-Neutral card in your hand.

4
6
Nether
6
Elixir of the Panther

Pick one — • Add a copy of each enemy creature to your hand, or • Each enemy creature goes to sleep.

5
Dream Stalker

Roar: Destroy all sleeping creatures.

2
3
Nether
2
Satyr Hypnotist

At the end of your turn, a random enemy creature goes to sleep.

2
2
Mystic
5
Figure in the Crowd

Backline. Flank. Hidden.

6
3
2
Larcenous Pan

Hidden. Flank. When this creature attacks a god, steal 3 of their favor. (You also gain favor for attacking.)

1
3
Nether
3
Black Diamond Dagger

Ability: Target creature goes to sleep. Remove 1 durability from this relic.

0
3
3
Mounting Tensions

Target creature goes to sleep. Draw a card for each sleeping enemy creature.

1
Stolen Plans

Target an opponent. Delve a card belonging to that god's domain. (The domains are Death, Deception, Light, Magic, Nature, and War.)

5
Orfeo's Mask

After you play a Deception card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Pull target enemy creature into your opponent's hand, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
2
1
Orfeo, Champion of Deception

Backline. Deadly. Hidden for 1 turn. After you play a card, play this creature to the board if it's in your hand.

1
1
Guild
2
Cheat

Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.

6
Nethersaur

Hidden for 1 turn.

6
6
Nether
2
Memory Charm

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

