All Creature Cards

Creatures in Gods Unchained.
Ward. Ability: Pick one —
• Delve a spell.
• Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.
Roar: Pull a random
Dragon from your deck
into your hand.
Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.
After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.
Roar: Gain 1 favor.
Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.
Spell boost +1.
Roar: Remove 8 durability from your opponent’s relic. If this destroys a relic, your opponent draws a card.
Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.
Roar: Gain 2 favor for each enemy character.
After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.
Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.
Whenever another Anubian dies, deal 1 damage to your opponent’s god.
Frontline. Can't attack.
Regen 1.
Roar: Summon two copies
of this creature.
Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures.
Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1.
After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.
Roar: This creature gains blitz, if any enemy creature has blitz. Repeat for godblitz, deadly, flank, twin strike, regen, ward, and protected.
At the start of your turn, give +1 strength to each friendly creature.
Roar: This creature gains one —
• backline and +2 strength, or
• frontline and +4 health.
At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden.
At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.
Frontline.
Roar: Deal X damage to your god where X is the number
of creatures in your
opponent's void.
At the end of your turn, if you have more favor than your opponent, deal 3 damage to the enemy creature with the least health.
After either player summons a creature, you gain 2 favor.
Afterlife: If you have 40 favor
or more, summon
a Ghostly Chariot.
Roar: If you have 20 favor or more, lose 20 favor and
give +3/+3 to this creature.
