All Creature Cards

Creatures in Gods Unchained.

Sign Up
3
Pallas, Champion of Magic

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

1
4
Mystic
4
Manticore Hulk

4
5
Nether
4
Dragonkin Caller

Roar: Pull a random Dragon from your deck into your hand.

3
3
Mystic
7
Divine Messenger

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.

7
7
Aether
3
Wolf-Soul Berserker

After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.

3
3
Viking
1
Valknir Zealot

Roar: Gain 1 favor.

2
2
Viking
4
Beast Speaker

Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.

3
3
Mystic
4
Spellbound Gremlin

Spell boost +1. Roar: Remove 8 durability from your opponent’s relic. If this destroys a relic, your opponent draws a card.

2
3
4
Planetar Sage

Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.

4
5
Aether
3
Battle Priest

Roar: Gain 2 favor for each enemy character.

2
4
Mystic
2
Guild Siren

After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.

2
3
Guild
6
Port Authority

Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.

7
3
Guild
1
Princess of Takhat

Whenever another Anubian dies, deal 1 damage to your opponent’s god.

2
2
Anubian
4
First Pillar

Frontline. Can't attack.

2
5
Structure
2
Hydra Head

Regen 1.

3
2
Wild
7
Tartessian Mob

Roar: Summon two copies of this creature. Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures.

1
1
Olympian
7
Arkmonian Hydra

Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1. After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.

6
6
Wild
5
Antemion's Reflection

Roar: This creature gains blitz, if any enemy creature has blitz. Repeat for godblitz, deadly, flank, twin strike, regen, ward, and protected.

5
5
Aether
7
Dragon of the First Pillar

At the start of your turn, give +1 strength to each friendly creature. Roar: This creature gains one — • backline and +2 strength, or • frontline and +4 health.

4
4
Dragon
1
Shadow of Lethenon

At the end of your turn, this creature gains hidden. At the start of your turn, this creature deals 1 damage to the opposing god.

1
1
Nether
8
Guardian of the Underworld

Frontline. Roar: Deal X damage to your god where X is the number of creatures in your opponent's void.

13
17
Nether
5
Reef Raider

At the end of your turn, if you have more favor than your opponent, deal 3 damage to the enemy creature with the least health.

4
6
3
Ghostly Chariot

After either player summons a creature, you gain 2 favor. Afterlife: If you have 40 favor or more, summon a Ghostly Chariot.

2
3
6
Pious Giant

Roar: If you have 20 favor or more, lose 20 favor and give +3/+3 to this creature.

6
6
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Types
  3. Creature

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building