All Legendary Cards

0.5% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are legendary.

Sign Up
3
Pallas, Champion of Magic

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

1
4
Mystic
6
Isadora, Daring Patrician

Backline. At the end of your turn, summon an Olympian Guard.

2
2
Olympian
3
Bardelys, Parthene Orator

Ward. Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for each enemy creature and +1 health for each other friendly creature.

2
3
Olympian
3
Xanthe of Tartessos

At the end of your turn, give a random creature in your hand +X strength where X is equal to the number of creatures in your hand.

3
3
Olympian
6
Hyrtacus, Brazen Hero

At the end of your turn, if this creature is in your hand it gains +1 strength. Roar: This creature deals damage equal to its strength to an enemy creature.

3
6
Olympian
5
Spymaster Silenus

Roar: Give all other friendly creatures "Whenever this creature damages your opponent, copy a random card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand."

3
1
9
Eris, Queen of Chaos

Hidden. Deadly. When this creature attacks a god, obliterate the top ten cards of your opponent's deck.

7
7
1
Chiron The Teacher

Regen 1. Roar: Give a random other friendly creature +1/+1. Give burn 1 to a random enemy creature. Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.

1
1
9
Dionysus, the Reveler

Roar: Add nine random Nature cards to your hand and set their costs to 1. Deal 6 damage to each enemy character.

8
8
5
Orfeo's Mask

After you play a Deception card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Pull target enemy creature into your opponent's hand, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
2
6
Neferu's Khopesh

After you play a Death card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Destroy target creature. If it is friendly, add 1 durability to this relic. Otherwise, remove 2 durability.

0
2
6
Valka's Axe

After you play a War card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Deal 4 damage to each creature, then remove 3 durability from this relic.

0
1
3
Selena's Bow

After you play a Nature card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
4
2
Pallas' Wand

After you play a Magic card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Draw a card, then remove 3 durability from this relic.

0
1
3
Lysander's Spear

After you play a Light card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Give +2/+2 to a creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
3
1
Orfeo, Champion of Deception

Backline. Deadly. Hidden for 1 turn. After you play a card, play this creature to the board if it's in your hand.

1
1
Guild
6
Neferu, Champion of Death

When this creature is summoned, deal 3 damage to each other character. Afterlife: If your god has 15 health or less, pull this creature into your hand and permanently reduce its cost by 1.

3
5
Anubian
9
Valka, Champion of War

Frontline. Twin strike. Overkill. Roar: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength to each enemy creature. Afterlife: Give +3/+3 to each friendly Viking in your hand, deck, and board.

8
8
Viking
4
Selena, Champion of Nature

Backline. Ward. Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused. Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.

3
3
Amazon
6
Lysander, Champion of Light

Frontline. Ward. At the start of your turn, completely heal this creature. After a friendly creature is healed, they gain +1 strength.

3
7
Olympian
5
Hypnea, Arithmancer

Ward. After you cast a spell that costs 3 or less, refresh 1 mana.

3
3
5
Majes, Ghost Philosopher

Roar: Add a Form of Wisdom, Form of Power, and Form of Unity to your hand.

2
1
9
Hippacria's Monster

Ward. When this creature is summoned, it gains the combined strength and health of each creature in your void.

0
1
3
Diones, Spectral Sceptic

Roar: If your god has 15 health or less, draw two cards.

3
3
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Rarities
  3. Legendary

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building