All Legendary Cards

0.5% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are legendary.
Ward. Ability: Pick one —
• Delve a spell.
• Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.
Backline.
At the end of your turn, summon an Olympian Guard.
Ward.
Roar: This creature gets
+1 strength for each enemy creature and +1 health for each other friendly creature.
At the end of your turn, give a random creature in your hand +X strength where X is equal to the number of creatures in your hand.
At the end of your turn, if this creature is in your hand it gains +1 strength.
Roar: This creature deals damage equal to its strength to an enemy creature.
Roar: Give all other friendly creatures "Whenever this creature damages your opponent, copy a random card in your opponent's deck and add it to your hand."
Hidden. Deadly.
When this creature attacks a god, obliterate the top ten cards of your opponent's deck.
Regen 1.
Roar: Give a random other friendly creature +1/+1. Give burn 1 to a random enemy creature. Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.
Roar: Add nine random Nature cards to your hand and set their costs to 1. Deal 6 damage to each enemy character.
After you play a Deception card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Pull target enemy creature
into your opponent's hand,
then remove 2 durability
from this relic.
After you play a Death card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Destroy target creature. If it is friendly, add 1 durability to this relic. Otherwise, remove 2 durability.
After you play a War card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Deal 4 damage to each creature, then remove 3 durability from this relic.
After you play a Nature card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.
After you play a Magic card, add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Draw a card, then remove 3 durability
from this relic.
After you play a Light card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Give +2/+2 to a creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.
Backline. Deadly.
Hidden for 1 turn.
After you play a card, play this creature to the board if it's in your hand.
When this creature is summoned, deal 3 damage to each other character.
Afterlife: If your god has 15 health or less, pull this creature into your hand and permanently reduce its cost by 1.
Frontline. Twin strike. Overkill.
Roar: Deal damage equal to
this creature's strength to
each enemy creature.
Afterlife: Give +3/+3 to each friendly Viking in your hand, deck, and board.
Backline. Ward.
Roar: Each friendly creature is no longer confused.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to an enemy, and then a random enemy creature becomes confused.
Frontline. Ward.
At the start of your turn,
completely heal this creature.
After a friendly creature
is healed, they gain
+1 strength.
Ward.
After you cast a spell that costs 3 or less, refresh 1 mana.
Roar: Add a Form of Wisdom, Form of Power, and Form of Unity to your hand.
Ward.
When this creature is summoned, it gains the combined strength and
health of each creature
in your void.
Roar: If your god
has 15 health or less,
draw two cards.
