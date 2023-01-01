All Viking Cards - Tribe

Norse seafarers, mainly speaking the Old Norse language, who raid and trade from their Northern European homelands across wide areas of northern, central, eastern and western Europe.

3
Wolf-Soul Berserker

After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.

3
3
Viking
1
Valknir Zealot

Roar: Gain 1 favor.

2
2
Viking
4
Bladesworn Warrior

Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give godblitz to this creature.

3
3
Viking
9
Howling Berserker

At the end of your turn & Roar: Summon a copy of this creature.

1
1
Viking
5
Valknir Weaponsmith

Twin strike. Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give +1 strength to this creature and to your relic.

4
4
Viking
3
Nokkvi Pillager

Twin strike. Leech.

3
3
Viking
9
Valka, Champion of War

Frontline. Twin strike. Overkill. Roar: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength to each enemy creature. Afterlife: Give +3/+3 to each friendly Viking in your hand, deck, and board.

8
8
Viking
4
Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
4
Viking
8
Odin, Endless War

At the end of each turn, summon a Foolhardy Beserker. Roar: Pick one — · Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or · Give +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.

5
5
Viking
1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/1 Barbed Hook. If you control another Viking, equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook instead.

2
1
Viking
2
Respected Jarl

Blitz. Roar: Give a friendly damaged creature twin strike and +1 strength.

2
1
Viking
7
Tyr, The Just

Blitz. After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.

5
9
Viking
6
Blade Trial Valkyrie

Roar: Deal 1 damage to each other creature. Add an enchanted weapon to your hand.

4
4
Viking
5
Returned Einherjar

When this creature attacks, give a random other friendly creature +2/+1. If it is a Viking, give it +3/+1 instead.

3
5
Viking
4
Highland Defender

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Huscarl with frontline.

4
3
Viking
2
Master Tactician

Protected. Roar: All other friendly creatures gain flank until end of turn.

2
2
Viking
1
Battlethrall

1
1
Viking
1
Huscarl

Frontline.

1
1
Viking
1
Battlebard

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.

2
1
Viking
1
Valkyrie Heartsworn

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.

3
1
Viking
2
Pilgrim of the Cause

Protected. Roar: Give the Chosen One protected and move it one card closer to the top of your deck.

1
2
Viking
2
Shield Maiden

Frontline.

2
3
Viking
2
Viking Warmaiden

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Battlethrall.

3
1
Viking
2
Dwarven Smiths

Roar: Give a relic in your hand +1 durability.

2
2
Viking
