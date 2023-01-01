All Viking Cards - Tribe

Norse seafarers, mainly speaking the Old Norse language, who raid and trade from their Northern European homelands across wide areas of northern, central, eastern and western Europe.
After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.
Roar: Gain 1 favor.
Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give godblitz to this creature.
At the end of your turn & Roar: Summon a copy of this creature.
Twin strike.
Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give +1 strength
to this creature and
to your relic.
Twin strike. Leech.
Frontline. Twin strike. Overkill.
Roar: Deal damage equal to
this creature's strength to
each enemy creature.
Afterlife: Give +3/+3 to each friendly Viking in your hand, deck, and board.
Blitz. Flank.
Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.
At the end of each turn, summon a Foolhardy Beserker.
Roar: Pick one —
· Give +5/+3 to a friendly creature, or
· Give +3/+10 to a random creature in your hand.
Roar: Equip a 1/1 Barbed Hook. If you control another Viking, equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook instead.
Blitz.
Roar: Give a friendly damaged creature twin strike and +1 strength.
Blitz.
After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to each other creature. Add an enchanted weapon to your hand.
When this creature attacks, give a random other friendly creature +2/+1. If it is a Viking, give it +3/+1 instead.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Huscarl with frontline.
Protected.
Roar: All other friendly creatures gain flank until end of turn.
Frontline.
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.
Protected.
Roar: Give the Chosen One protected and move it one card closer to the top of your deck.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Battlethrall.
Roar: Give a relic in your hand +1 durability.
