All Mythic Cards

Those cards only exist once.

1
Citadel of the Gods

At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck. Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.

0
Atlas' Burden

When drawn, summon a random Legendary creature that costs the same or less than your available mana and obliterate this card. Draw a card.

1
Promethean Flame

When drawn, deal 3 damage randomly and obliterate this card. Draw a card.

1
Hyperion

At the start of the game, both players use your deck. All cards cost 1 mana. All creatures are 10/10 and gain frontline.

10
10
6
Prometheus

Burn 3. At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Promethean Flames into each player's deck. Give your god burn +3.

10
10
7
Atlas

At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Atlas' Burdens into both players decks.

10
10
9
Tethys

At the start of the game, add 10 Blue Whales to both players' decks.

15
15
  Gods Unchained
  Rarities
  Mythic

