Those cards only exist once.
At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck.
Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.
When drawn, summon a random Legendary creature that costs the same or less than your available mana and obliterate this card. Draw a card.
When drawn, deal 3 damage randomly and obliterate this card.
Draw a card.
At the start of the game, both players use your deck. All cards cost 1 mana. All creatures are 10/10 and gain frontline.
Burn 3.
At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Promethean Flames into each player's deck. Give your god burn +3.
At the start of the game, shuffle 15 Atlas' Burdens into both players decks.
At the start of the game, add 10 Blue Whales to both players' decks.
