All Common Cards

72.5% of all Cards in the Gods Unchained Genesis Set are common.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.
Roar: Gain 1 favor.
Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.
Give regen +2 to target friendly creature.
Gain 4 favor.
Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.
Spell boost +1.
Roar: Remove 8 durability from your opponent’s relic. If this destroys a relic, your opponent draws a card.
Gain favor equal to three times the amount of mana you have unlocked.
Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.
Gain 5 favor.
If you have a relic equipped, it gains: "At the end of your turn, gain 5 favor."
Fully heal each friendly creature, and give
them +1 health.
Gain 4 favor.
Roar: Gain 2 favor for each enemy character.
After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.
Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.
Destroy target creature
with cost 3 or less.
Deal 2 damage to each friendly character.
Whenever another Anubian dies, deal 1 damage to your opponent’s god.
Pick one —
• Draw a card.
• Gain 7 favor.
• Deal 2 damage.
• Heal your god for 4.
Pull from your deck a creature of your choice, that belongs to your god, into your hand. Shuffle afterwards.
Delve a common god power from your domain.
It replaces your god power.
You cannot use it this turn.
Gain 5 favor.
Frontline.
Ability: Gain 7 favor.
After this creature is
healed, gain 2 favor.
Roar: Deal 2 damage
to this creature.
After this creature attacks, gain 2 favor.
Roar: You gain 3 favor. Your opponent gains 1 favor.
Marketplace
Price
Inventory
Set
Gods
Mana
Attack
Health
Tribe
Type
Quality
Rarity
Deck Building