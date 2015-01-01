All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free

Cards of the core set are available to everybody for free.

7
Planetar Centurion

Frontline. Roar: If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.

7
7
Aether
5
Raise Dead

Summon a creature from any void. Give it soulless.

3
Spartan

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two Olympians in your void.

2
3
Olympian
2
Runed Asp

Creatures damaged by this get burn +2. Roar: Pick one - Gain "Afterlife: Both gods unlock a mana lock." or "Afterlife: Both gods draw a card".

2
1
Anubian
2
Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

3
2
Mystic
1
Tartessian Improviser

Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2 strength.

2
1
1
Deadly Arsenal

Give a creature +2/+1.

2
Cheat

Deal 1 damage to a creature and give it hidden until the start of its controller's turn.

0
Hand Axe

Blitz.

2
1
3
Slayer

If you have a relic equipped, give it +1 durability. If you don't, equip a 2/1 Hand Axe with blitz.

7
Penitence

Transform an enemy creature with 4 or more attack into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte. It gains frontline, protected and ward.

1
Heal

Heal a friendly character for 2.

3
Reanimate

Give a friendly creature soulless then destroy it. Summon a creature from your void with mana cost of X +1 or less, and give it soulless. X is the cost of the destroyed creature.

2
Enrage

Give a creature +2/+1 and burn +1. If it is an enemy creature, give it an additional burn +2.

2
Memory Charm

Target creature goes to sleep at the start of your opponent's turn. Give it +1 strength, or +2 strength if it is an enemy creature.

2
Flourish

Give two different random friendly creatures +1 strength until the end of the turn.

3
Overgrown Golem

Frontline. Regen 5.

0
5
Atlantean
8
Frey, Archmage of Selene

Roar: Foresee 2. Draw 2 cards and set their cost to 2.

4
7
2
Morgana's Grimoire

Ability: Reduce by 1, but not to 0, the cost of each spell in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. This relic loses 1 durability.

0
3
0
Bag of Tricks

Unlock a mana lock for this turn and refresh one mana At the end of the turn, Small Bag of Tricks is put into your hand. (This doesn't count as a card or a spell.)

1
Tough Malfunctioning Artifice

1
5
1
Strong Malfunctioning Artifice

5
1
5
Carnage Sweep

Deal 2 damage to all creatures. If you have a relic equipped, remove 3 durability and destroy all creatures instead.

6
Astric Implosion

Deal 5 damage to a creature and 3 damage to all other creatures.

