Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts

Etherbots Invasion. A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts. Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.

Sign Up
4
Magic Missile Launcher

Blitz. Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.

3
2
7
The Iron Horse

Protected. Ward. Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

5
5
Atlantean
6
Nethersaur

Hidden for 1 turn.

6
6
Nether
6
Atlantean Rex

9
4
Atlantean
5
Protected Deamonbot

Protected.

5
2
Nether
1
Arcane Sphere

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +4.

1
2
Atlantean
7
Howler Golem

Protected. Roar: Deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.

5
5
Atlantean
5
Golden Golem

Golden Golem cannot attack unless you cast a spell this turn.

7
7
Atlantean
3
Cryodyne Trident

Blitz. Leech. After your god attacks, this relic gets +1 strength.

1
3
3
Aether Chest

Frontline. Can't attack. Burn 2. Afterlife: Add two random Atlantean's to each players hand.

0
6
Atlantean
1
Banished Shadow

1
1
1
Pyrocannon

At the start of your turn, give burn +4 to the creature with the highest health and this relic loses 1 durability.

0
4
2
Golden Sabre

Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.

2
3
3
Hasty Trade

Obliterate a random card in hand. Add three random Atlanteans to your hand.

4
Aetherrust

Destroy a friendly Atlantean. Summon two random Atlanteans from among all voids.

4
Firewall

Cannot attack. Frontline. Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +2.

1
5
Atlantean
4
Shadow Banisher

Whenever you cast a spell, summon a Banished Shadow and this relic loses 1 durability.

0
6
5
Chainblade Golem

6
3
Atlantean
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Sets
  3. Etherbots

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building