Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts

Etherbots Invasion. A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts. Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
Protected. Ward.
Afterlife: Summon a random anim.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Protected.
Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +4.
Protected.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.
Golden Golem cannot attack unless you cast a spell this turn.
Blitz. Leech.
After your god attacks, this relic gets +1 strength.
Frontline. Can't attack. Burn 2.
Afterlife: Add two random Atlantean's to each players hand.
At the start of your turn, give burn +4 to the creature with the highest health and this relic loses 1 durability.
Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.
Obliterate a random card in hand.
Add three random Atlanteans to your hand.
Destroy a friendly Atlantean.
Summon two random Atlanteans from among all voids.
Cannot attack. Frontline.
Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +2.
Whenever you cast a spell, summon a Banished Shadow and this relic loses 1 durability.
