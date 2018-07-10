1

Whetstone

Give your relic +4 strength for its next attack.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Whetstone
Give your relic strength +4 for its next attack.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Whetstone
Give your relic attack +5 for its next attack.

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

1
Whetstone
Give your weapon +3 Attack for its next attack.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Whetstone is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Whetstone belongs to war. Whetstone costs 1 mana. Whetstone rarity is common. Whetstone is from type Spell. Whetstone is from Neutral tribe. Whetstone is part of the genesis set. Whetstone currently available in beta. There are 35376 Whetstone cards in existence (total). Whetstone was released at August 28, 2019.