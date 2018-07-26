Get your Gods Unchained Tournament Ticket - The first GU World Championship
10% of all Genesis pack sales have been directly added to the prizepool of Gods Unchained first World Championship Tournament.
This will be the first Gods Unchained Tournament, ever. Get your Tournament Pass today.
The current prizepool is $570,000.00 USD.
Visit https://gu.cards/tournament-tickets and click "Get your Ticket".
The date is still to be defined.
Most likely, the first Gods Unchained tournament will take place online ;)
The prize pool is composed of $100,000.00 USD that have been seeded initially, and since then, 10% of all card pack sales have been added on top.
There will be a limit of one entry per Ethereum address.
We want to sell tournament tickets to players and tournament participants, not to traders. That's why we limit the available tickets to one per etherum address.
Register on Apollo, download the game client, install Gods Unchained, buy some card packs, start building the first decks and start playing the game.
Yes, very likely. As there are only 20'000 total tickets in circulation and all of them have been initially sold out July 26th 2018.