Deck Tracker
Find and discover all Gods Unchained decks ever build or used in game.
Automatic Instant Discovery
When you use a deck in a match, the deck tracker will see it trough the match results API and will start to list it.
Deck Origin
While discovering new decks, the deck tracker identifies the creator/origin of a new deck.
So it will be tracked, who came up with the initial deck idea.
Similarity
A similarity algorithm detects similiar decks, links them and makes them explorable.
See all decks
Gods Unchained
Tools
Deck Tracker
Log in
Cards
Combos
Decks
Market
Buy
Sell
Tournament
Play
More