Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion

Trial of the Gods is the first expansion for the play-to-earn trading card game Gods Unchained.

3
Pallas, Champion of Magic

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

1
4
Mystic
4
Manticore Hulk

4
5
Nether
4
Dragonkin Caller

Roar: Pull a random Dragon from your deck into your hand.

3
3
Mystic
7
Divine Messenger

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.

7
7
Aether
3
Wolf-Soul Berserker

After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.

3
3
Viking
1
Valknir Zealot

Roar: Gain 1 favor.

2
2
Viking
4
Blessing of War

For each War creature in any void, you gain 2 favor and your opponent loses 2 favor.

3
Call for Aid

Summon three confused 1/1 Amazon Recruits.

1
Blessing of Nature

Give regen +2 to target friendly creature. Gain 4 favor.

4
Beast Speaker

Roar: If you control a Wild creature, refresh 3 mana.

3
3
Mystic
4
Spellbound Gremlin

Spell boost +1. Roar: Remove 8 durability from your opponent’s relic. If this destroys a relic, your opponent draws a card.

2
3
3
Blessing of Magic

Gain favor equal to three times the amount of mana you have unlocked.

4
Planetar Sage

Afterlife: If you are holding an Aether, gain 9 favor.

4
5
Aether
3
Blessing of Light

Gain 5 favor. If you have a relic equipped, it gains: "At the end of your turn, gain 5 favor."

4
Healing Light

Fully heal each friendly creature, and give them +1 health. Gain 4 favor.

3
Battle Priest

Roar: Gain 2 favor for each enemy character.

2
4
Mystic
2
Guild Siren

After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.

2
3
Guild
6
Port Authority

Roar: If you control another Guild creature, add a copy of two random cards from your opponent’s deck to your hand.

7
3
Guild
2
Blessing of Deception

Your creatures without hidden gain "Hidden for 1 turn." Gain 4 favor.

2
Blessing of Death

Your relic gains: "Whenever a creature without soulless dies, gain 2 favor."

3
Soul Shatter

Destroy target creature with cost 3 or less. Deal 2 damage to each friendly character.

1
Princess of Takhat

Whenever another Anubian dies, deal 1 damage to your opponent’s god.

2
2
Anubian
4
First Pillar

Frontline. Can't attack.

2
5
Structure
2
Hydra Head

Regen 1.

3
2
Wild
