The most expensive Gods Unchained cards.
Deadly. Flank. Frontline. Protected. Ward.
Roar: Give burn +1 to a creature.
Frontline. Protected.
Roar: Fully heal all other friendly creatures.
Flank. Frontline. Twin strike. Ward.
At the end of each turn, this creature gets ward.
Roar: This creature gets +2/+1 for each card in your hand.
Protected. Ward.
Roar: Set the strength of all other creatures with strength 4 or more to 1.
At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.
Roar: Obliterate your hand, for each obliterated card add a random rune to your hand.
Leech.
Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades with godblitz and "After you attack, heal your god for 5."
Roar & Afterlife: Give regen +1 to each other friendly creature.
Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.
Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods.
When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2.
When your god is healed, this creature gets +1 strength.
Protected. Ward.
Spell boost +2.
Whenever you cast a spell, add a copy of Beam to your hand that costs 1 mana.
Leech.
At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random sleeping enemy creature.
Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.
Frontline, protected.
Roar: Your other Olympians each get +2/+2.
Frontline.
Roar: Friendly creatures with strength 2 or less get +1/+1.
At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.
Roar: If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.
Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1, frontline, and ward. Move it to the top of your deck.
Roar: Summon five 2/2 Acolytes and give them frontline.
Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.
Blitz. Protected. Regen 6. Twin strike. Ward. Overkill.
This creature gets +1 strength for each point of damage your god takes.
Afterlife: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy creature.
At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.
Hidden. Flank.
Whenever this creature attacks a god, a random enemy creature is put to sleep.
Ward.
At the end of your turn, increase the mana cost of your opponent's god power by 2 until your next turn.
