Most Expensive

The most expensive Gods Unchained cards.

7
Blessed Chimera

Deadly. Flank. Frontline. Protected. Ward. Roar: Give burn +1 to a creature.

4
4
7
Avatar of Light

Frontline. Protected. Roar: Fully heal all other friendly creatures.

7
7
9
Tyet, Heir To The Sky

Flank. Frontline. Twin strike. Ward. At the end of each turn, this creature gets ward. Roar: This creature gets +2/+1 for each card in your hand.

6
9
Anubian
7
Griffith, The Chosen

Protected. Ward. Roar: Set the strength of all other creatures with strength 4 or more to 1.

6
7
5
Avatar of Nature

At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

5
5
3
Dick Puddlecote

Roar: Obliterate your hand, for each obliterated card add a random rune to your hand.

3
3
8
Avatar of War

Leech. Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades with godblitz and "After you attack, heal your god for 5."

8
8
3
Gersemi, Freyja's Spear

Roar & Afterlife: Give regen +1 to each other friendly creature.

4
2
5
Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

4
4
6
The Harvester

Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods. When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2. When your god is healed, this creature gets +1 strength.

3
4
Nether
9
Avatar of Magic

Protected. Ward. Spell boost +2. Whenever you cast a spell, add a copy of Beam to your hand that costs 1 mana.

9
9
7
Demogorgon

Leech. At the end of your turn, deal 3 damage to a random sleeping enemy creature. Roar: All other creatures go to sleep.

4
6
Nether
7
Hercules, Son of Zeus

Frontline, protected. Roar: Your other Olympians each get +2/+2.

6
7
Olympian
6
Asterius, Glittering One

Frontline. Roar: Friendly creatures with strength 2 or less get +1/+1.

4
6
2
Balthazar, Blood Magus

At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.

3
2
7
Hector, Prince of Troy

Roar: If any creatures in your void have blitz, flank, frontline, leech, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

6
6
Olympian
3
Triumvirate Prophet

Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1, frontline, and ward. Move it to the top of your deck.

1
2
8
Alexis, Archon's Sword

Roar: Summon five 2/2 Acolytes and give them frontline.

5
7
4
Pandora, The Curious

Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.

2
5
Olympian
9
Echophon, Atlantean Hydra

Blitz. Protected. Regen 6. Twin strike. Ward. Overkill.

6
12
Atlantean
6
Avatar of Death

This creature gets +1 strength for each point of damage your god takes. Afterlife: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy creature.

6
6
7
Horus, The Protector

At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.

6
7
Anubian
7
Lokian Disciple

Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, a random enemy creature is put to sleep.

6
8
7
Porphyrion, Dread Cyclops

Ward. At the end of your turn, increase the mana cost of your opponent's god power by 2 until your next turn.

6
8
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
