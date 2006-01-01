Gods Unchained cards for the best price.
Godblitz.
Whenever you attack, give +2 strength to a random friendly creature.
Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.
Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.
Roar: If you have an Aether in your hand, give a Nether +1/+1.
At the end of each turn, heal 2 to a random friendly injured creature.
Afterlife: Both players draw two cards.
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.
Roar: Shuffle a random enchanted weapon into your deck.
Randomly either both gods take 4 damage or just the opposing god takes 3 damage.
Roar: Give a creature spell boost +1.
Summon two 2/2 Acolytes. If your opponent has a creature with strength 4 or more, summon four Acolytes instead.
Flank.
Twin strike.
Roar: Draw two cards.
Draw a card for each injured creature.
Roar: Deal 1 damage. If you're holding an Aether, deal 3 damage instead.
Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.
Summon a 3/2 confused creature and a 2/3 confused creature.
Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.
Give +3 strength to your relic and to target friendly creature for their next attack.
Afterlife: Summon a random anim.
Confused. Regen 1.
