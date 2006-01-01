Best Price

Gods Unchained cards for the best price.

Sign Up
6
Penitent Spear

Godblitz. Whenever you attack, give +2 strength to a random friendly creature.

5
2
1
Pyreshell Beetle

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

1
3
Wild
6
Hallowed Keeper

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.

3
7
Aether
3
Fallen Aether

Roar: If you have an Aether in your hand, give a Nether +1/+1.

3
3
Nether
1
Field Nurse

At the end of each turn, heal 2 to a random friendly injured creature.

1
2
2
Burrowing Scarab

Afterlife: Both players draw two cards.

1
1
Anubian
1
Valkyrie Heartsworn

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.

3
1
Viking
2
Arms Trafficker

Roar: Shuffle a random enchanted weapon into your deck.

1
4
2
Heads or Tails

Randomly either both gods take 4 damage or just the opposing god takes 3 damage.

3
Arcana-Daemon

Roar: Give a creature spell boost +1.

4
2
Nether
6
Arrest Warrant

Summon two 2/2 Acolytes. If your opponent has a creature with strength 4 or more, summon four Acolytes instead.

2
Felid Tracker

Flank.

5
1
Wild
6
Cyclops Marksman

Twin strike.

4
7
5
Rift Scholar

Roar: Draw two cards.

2
2
Mystic
3
Signal Scouts

Draw a card for each injured creature.

4
Dimension Looper

Roar: Deal 1 damage. If you're holding an Aether, deal 3 damage instead.

3
4
Mystic
4
Singsong Satyr

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.

2
3
Mystic
4
Druidic Summons

Summon a 3/2 confused creature and a 2/3 confused creature.

2
Iron-tooth Goblin

Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.

2
2
Guild
1
Shieldbearer

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.

1
1
Olympian
4
Strix Hunter

Twin strike.

2
5
2
Sharpen

Give +3 strength to your relic and to target friendly creature for their next attack.

4
Millenium Matryoshka

Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

2
2
Atlantean
2
Black Jaguar

Confused. Regen 1.

3
3
Wild
Sitemap
Best Price · Most Expensive · All Core Cards - Available to everybody, for free · All Genesis Cards - First set of Gods Unchained cards · Trial of the Gods - Season 1 - Gods Unchained's first expansion · Etherbots All Cards - A promotional set of exclusive cards only for holders of Etherbot parts · All Cards available in Beta · All Chained Cards · All Cards Available for Deck Building · All Nature Cards - Aeona Goddess of Nature · All War Cards - Auros God of War · All Death Cards - Malissus Goddess of Death · All Light Cards - Thaeriel God of Light · All Magic Cards - Elyrian God of Magic · All Deception Cards - Ludia Goddess of Deception · All Common Cards · All Rare Cards · All Epic Cards · All Legendary Cards · All Mythic Cards · All Creature Cards · All Hero Cards · All Spell Cards · All Weapon Cards · All God Powers · All Viking Cards - Tribe · All Amazon Cards - Tribe · All Anubian Cards - Tribe · All Dragon Cards - Tribe · All Aether Cards - Tribe · All Nether Cards - Tribe · All Atlantean Cards - Tribe · All Olympian Cards - Tribe · Community Hall of Fame
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Marketplaces
  3. Best-price

Combo

Decks

Filter

Marketplace

Price

to

Inventory

Set

Gods

Mana

to

Attack

to

Health

to

Tribe

Type

Quality

Rarity

Deck Building