2
Wasteful Shax

Regen 2. At the end of your opponents turn, obliterate a random creature in your hand. Destroy Wasteful Shax if you cannot.

3
6
Nether
1
Untold Greed

Destroy target friendly creature. Draw two cards.

5
Canonize

Give a creature +3/+3 and protected.

Best Price
We always show you the best price for the card you are looking for.
No need to go trough all those other redundant listings for the same card over and over again.
Comprehensive Supply
We extend our supply by involving users that didn't list their cards just yet. When you create an offer, gu.cards users receive instant offer notifications.
Binding Offers
If a given card shouldn't be available instantly, we allow you to create a binding offer.
Once an offer is created, we will find the card within our user's extended supply, guide the seller to list that card and get the card transferred to you, or refund you otherwise.
