All Weapon Cards

All weapons in Gods Unchained.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
After a friendly creature attacks, give +1/+1 to a friendly creature with the lowest strength.
At the end of the turn, remove 1 durability from this relic.
After your opponent summons a creature, summon a 0/1
Aetheric Echo with frontline.
At the start of your turn, this relic loses 1 durability.
At the end of your turn, move the Chosen One two cards closer to the top of your deck.
Afterlife: Give +1/+1
to the Chosen One.
Godblitz.
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a random creature
in your hand.
Godblitz.
Ability: Target creature goes to sleep. Remove 1 durability from this relic.
Blitz.
After your god attacks, summon a Black Jaguar.
After you play a Deception card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Pull target enemy creature
into your opponent's hand,
then remove 2 durability
from this relic.
After you play a Death card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Destroy target creature. If it is friendly, add 1 durability to this relic. Otherwise, remove 2 durability.
After you play a War card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Deal 4 damage to each creature, then remove 3 durability from this relic.
After you play a Nature card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.
After you play a Magic card, add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Draw a card, then remove 3 durability
from this relic.
After you play a Light card,
add 1 durability to this relic.
Ability: Give +2/+2 to a creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.
After you cast a spell
that costs 3 or less,
summon a 1/1 Rat.
After a friendly creature dies, deal 1 damage to the opponent's god.
Blitz.
Ability: Reduce by 1, but not to 0, the cost of each spell in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. This relic loses 1 durability.
Blitz. Leech.
After your god attacks, this relic gets +1 strength.
Deadly.
Twin strike. Blitz.
Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.
After your god is attacked, deal 2 damage to the attacker and remove 1 durability from this relic.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Destroy a random creature.
