All Weapon Cards

All weapons in Gods Unchained.

4
Magic Missile Launcher

Blitz. Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.

3
2
4
Tartessian Pear

After a friendly creature attacks, give +1/+1 to a friendly creature with the lowest strength. At the end of the turn, remove 1 durability from this relic.

0
3
3
Aetheric Alarm

After your opponent summons a creature, summon a 0/1 Aetheric Echo with frontline. At the start of your turn, this relic loses 1 durability.

0
5
1
Dowsing Blade

At the end of your turn, move the Chosen One two cards closer to the top of your deck. Afterlife: Give +1/+1 to the Chosen One.

1
1
2
Commander's Gladius

Godblitz. Roar: Give +1/+1 to a random creature in your hand.

1
2
1
Bloodthirsty Spear

Godblitz.

2
1
3
Black Diamond Dagger

Ability: Target creature goes to sleep. Remove 1 durability from this relic.

0
3
5
Jaguar Staff

Blitz. After your god attacks, summon a Black Jaguar.

2
4
5
Orfeo's Mask

After you play a Deception card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Pull target enemy creature into your opponent's hand, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
2
6
Neferu's Khopesh

After you play a Death card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Destroy target creature. If it is friendly, add 1 durability to this relic. Otherwise, remove 2 durability.

0
2
6
Valka's Axe

After you play a War card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Deal 4 damage to each creature, then remove 3 durability from this relic.

0
1
3
Selena's Bow

After you play a Nature card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
4
2
Pallas' Wand

After you play a Magic card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Draw a card, then remove 3 durability from this relic.

0
1
3
Lysander's Spear

After you play a Light card, add 1 durability to this relic. Ability: Give +2/+2 to a creature, then remove 2 durability from this relic.

0
3
3
Rod of Rodents

After you cast a spell that costs 3 or less, summon a 1/1 Rat.

0
1
1
Skull Scepter

After a friendly creature dies, deal 1 damage to the opponent's god.

0
1
0
Hand Axe

Blitz.

2
1
2
Morgana's Grimoire

Ability: Reduce by 1, but not to 0, the cost of each spell in your hand that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. This relic loses 1 durability.

0
3
3
Cryodyne Trident

Blitz. Leech. After your god attacks, this relic gets +1 strength.

1
3
0
Barbed Hook

1
1
2
Destructive Dagger

Deadly.

1
1
2
Staff of Roots

Twin strike. Blitz. Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

1
3
3
Vine Armour

After your god is attacked, deal 2 damage to the attacker and remove 1 durability from this relic.

1
4
4
Devouring Blade

Blitz. Afterlife: Destroy a random creature.

3
2
