magic Deck

A Gods Unchained Deck

breezierd

Contains outdated cards

0
0
2
1
4
2
4
3
10
4
3
5
3
6
3
7
1
8
0
9
0
10+
1
Rampart

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set this creature's strength to 0.

0
6
1
Assistant Alchemist

Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 1.

2
2
2
Duergar Priest

Roar: Heal your god for 4.

2
2
2
Onyx Nightblade

Roar: Destroy a creature with strength 1 or less.

1
2
2
Shield Maiden

Frontline.

2
3
Viking
2
The Portable Fortress

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set Portable Fortress' strength to 0.

0
8
Atlantean
3
Aether Battlescout

Flank.

5
2
Aether
3
Viking Outrider

4
3
Viking
3
Battle Aurochs

Frontline.

3
3
3
Shadow Paladin

Hidden for 1 turn.

4
2
4
Solemn Lecturer

Roar: Put an enemy to sleep.

2
4
4
Vanir Lion

Roar: Give a friendly creature +2 strength until end of turn.

5
2
4
Carthaginian Marine

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.

3
3
4
Strix Hunter

Twin strike.

2
5
4
4
Town Guardian

Roar: Give a friendly creature +1/+1.

3
4
4
Wetlands Ogre

4
5
4
Thebian Brawler

Frontline.

2
6
Olympian
4
Wyrmbreath

Deal 5 damage.

5
Atlant Phalanx

Frontline.

5
4
Atlantean
5
Cursed Caipora

Protected. Frontline. Deadly.

1
2
5
Ratify

Transform a creature into a 1/1 Rat.

6
Stormstress

Roar: Deal 1 damage to each enemy creature.

4
5
6
Minotaur Phalanx

Frontline.

4
8
6
Frost Giant Deadshot

Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.

4
5
7
Burnished Bull

10
10
7
Cyclops Defender

Frontline.

6
10
7
Veteran Cataphract

Roar: Give a friendly creature +3/+3.

6
6
8
Helian Elite

Protected. Frontline.

10
12