A Gods Unchained Deck
Contains outdated cards
Frontline. Can't attack.
At the end of each turn, set this creature's strength to 0.
Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 1.
Roar: Heal your god for 4.
Roar: Destroy a creature with strength 1 or less.
Frontline.
Frontline. Can't attack.
At the end of each turn, set Portable Fortress' strength to 0.
Flank.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Roar: Put an enemy to sleep.
Roar: Give a friendly creature +2 strength until end of turn.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.
Twin strike.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Huscarl with frontline.
Roar: Give a friendly creature +1/+1.
Deal 5 damage.
Protected. Frontline. Deadly.
Transform a creature into a 1/1 Rat.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to each enemy creature.
Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
Roar: Give a friendly creature +3/+3.
Protected. Frontline.