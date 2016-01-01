light Deck

A Gods Unchained Deck

dragonstorm

Contains outdated cards

0
0
8
1
12
2
2
3
8
4
0
5
0
6
0
7
0
8
0
9
0
10+
1
Dryder Sailweaver

Ward.

2
2
1
Ritual Rod

2
3
1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.

2
1
1
1
Netherborne Binder

Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.

2
3
1
Skeleton Heavy

2
4
2
2
Aging Veteran

Roar: Give a friendly creature +2 health.

2
2
2
Devoted Follower

Creatures damaged by this creature get -2 strength.

2
3
2
Pyramid Warden

Frontline. Afterlife: Your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

2
6
2
Bonded Warrior

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Skeleton.

2
2
2
Papal Bull

All creatures with 2 or less strength gain protected and health +2.

2
Light's Levy

Transform a creature with strength 2 or less into a 2/2 Acolyte. Gain control of the Acolyte.

3
Imperious Smite

Destroy a random creature with the highest strength.

4
Helios Guardian

Frontline. Afterlife: Give +2 health to a random creature with strength 2 or less.

2
6
4
Singsong Satyr

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.

2
5
4
Master of Indulgences

Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.

2
2
4
