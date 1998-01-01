magic Deck

A Gods Unchained Deck

MadaraKPCC

Contains outdated cards

0
0
4
1
3
2
4
3
3
4
4
5
4
6
4
7
2
8
1
9
1
10+
1
Deuteria, Manashard Mage

Roar: Add a 1 mana, 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.

2
2
Nether
1
Tough Townsfolk

Frontline.

1
3
1
Assistant Alchemist

Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 1.

2
2
1
Street Conjuror

Spell boost +1.

1
3
2
Starshard Bolt

Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.

2
Wicked Fae

Roar: Deal 1 damage to a creature, and summon a 1/1 Impling.

1
1
Nether
2
Sip of Elixir

Give a friendly creature "Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock and draw a card."

3
Phase Touched Golem

At the end of your turn, give ward to each friendly Atlantean.

3
3
Atlantean
3
Dune Cavalry

3
4
3
Mana Toad

Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock.

3
1
3
Battle Aurochs

Frontline.

3
3
4
Veteran Archer

Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

2
3
4
Thebian Brawler

Frontline.

2
6
Olympian
4
Wyrmbreath

Deal 5 damage.

5
Rune Viper Tincture

Draw three cards.

5
Feral Shapeshifter

Hidden for 1 turn. Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.

3
4
5
Crystal Rain

Deal 2 damage to each enemy creature. Foresee 1.

5
Ratify

Transform a creature into a 1/1 Rat.

6
Astric Implosion

Deal 6 damage to a creature and 3 damage to all other creatures.

6
Minotaur Phalanx

Frontline.

4
8
6
Frost Giant Deadshot

Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.

4
5
6
Aether Vanguard

Roar: Deal 2 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

4
4
Aether
7
Inferno

Deal 5 damage to each enemy creature.

7
Planetar Centurion

Frontline. If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.

7
7
Aether
7
Cyclops Defender

Frontline.

6
10
7
Tomb Blademaster

Frontline. Afterlife: Summon two 3/2 Ancient Executioners with frontline.

3
4
Anubian
8
Helian Elite

Protected. Frontline.

10
12
8
Tome Golem

Roar: Draw 4 cards.

8
8
9
Echophon, Atlantean Hydra

Blitz. Protected. Regen 6. Twin strike. Ward. Overkill.

6
12
Atlantean
10
Leyhoard Hatchling

At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand. Roar: Deal 6 damage.

2
1
Dragon