A Gods Unchained Deck
Contains outdated cards
Roar: Add a 1 mana, 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.
Frontline.
Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 1.
Spell boost +1.
Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to a creature, and summon a 1/1 Impling.
Give a friendly creature "Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock and draw a card."
At the end of your turn, give ward to each friendly Atlantean.
Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.
Deal 5 damage.
Draw three cards.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.
Deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.
Foresee 1.
Transform a creature into a 1/1 Rat.
Deal 6 damage to a creature and 3 damage to all other creatures.
Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.
Deal 5 damage to each enemy creature.
Frontline.
If you have another Aether in hand, delve an Aether and put it into your hand.
Frontline.
Afterlife: Summon two 3/2 Ancient Executioners with frontline.
Protected. Frontline.
Roar: Draw 4 cards.
Blitz. Protected. Regen 6. Twin strike. Ward. Overkill.
At the start of your turn, set this creature's mana cost to 10 minus the number of cards in your hand.
Roar: Deal 6 damage.