A Gods Unchained Deck
Contains outdated cards
Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to an enemy creature.
Roar: Pick one –
· Look at the top three cards of your deck, or
· Look at the top three cards or your opponent's deck.
Frontline.
Deal 5 damage.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.
Deal 2 damage to each enemy creature.
Foresee 1.
Transform a creature into a 1/1 Rat.
Deal 6 damage to a creature and 3 damage to all other creatures.
Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
Deal 5 damage to each enemy creature.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 1 damage to each other enemy creature.
Roar: Foresee 6. Draw two cards and set their cost to 1.
Protected. Frontline.
Roar: Draw 4 cards.