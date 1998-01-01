war Deck

A Gods Unchained Deck

dragonstorm

Contains outdated cards

0
0
6
1
4
2
6
3
3
4
6
5
4
6
1
7
0
8
0
9
0
10+
1
Deuteria, Manashard Mage

Roar: Add a 1 mana, 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.

2
2
Nether
1
Tartessian Improviser

Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2/+1.

2
1
1
Tartessian Improviser

Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2/+1.

2
1
1
Deadly Arsenal

Give a creature +2/+2.

1
Deadly Arsenal

Give a creature +2/+2.

1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.

2
1
Viking
2
Skeleton Heavy

2
4
2
Skeleton Heavy

2
4
Anubian
2
Belligerent Warlock

After this creature attacks a creature, draw a card.

2
2
2
Belligerent Warlock

After this creature attacks a creature, draw a card.

2
2
3
Blade of Styx

Godblitz.

3
2
3
Blade of Styx

Godblitz.

3
2
3
Viking Outrider

4
3
Viking
3
Trojan Battlemage

Twin strike. Protected.

3
1
3
Trojan Battlemage

Twin strike. Protected.

3
1
3
Harvest Arachne

Deadly.

3
2
4
Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
5
4
Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
5
Viking
4
Carthaginian Marine

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.

3
3
5
Helios Battlesworn

5
6
5
Devouring Golem

Twin strike. At the start of your turn, this creature destroys a random other friendly Atlantean to get +3/+3.

4
5
5
Devouring Golem

Twin strike. At the start of your turn, this creature destroys a random other friendly Atlantean to get +3/+3.

4
5
Atlantean
5
Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

4
4
5
Cursed Caipora

Protected. Frontline. Deadly.

1
2
5
Cursed Caipora

Protected. Frontline. Deadly.

1
2
6
Helian Blademaster

Ward. Roar: Draw a card.

5
5
6
Helian Blademaster

Ward. Roar: Draw a card.

5
5
6
Paragon of Fortune

Roar: Pick one – · Give a friendly creature +4/+2, or · Give a friendly creature +2/+4.

3
3
Olympian
6
Bast's Claws

Godblitz. Whenever you attack, give +1/+1 to a random creature in your hand.

3
4
7
Tyr, The Just

Blitz. After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.

5
9
Viking