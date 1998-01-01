A Gods Unchained Deck
Contains outdated cards
Roar: Add a 1 mana, 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.
Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2/+1.
Give a creature +2/+2.
Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.
After this creature attacks a creature, draw a card.
Godblitz.
Twin strike. Protected.
Deadly.
Blitz. Flank.
Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.
Twin strike.
At the start of your turn, this creature destroys a random other friendly Atlantean to get +3/+3.
Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.
Protected. Frontline. Deadly.
Ward.
Roar: Draw a card.
Roar: Pick one –
· Give a friendly creature +4/+2, or
· Give a friendly creature +2/+4.
Godblitz.
Whenever you attack, give +1/+1 to a random creature in your hand.
Blitz.
After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.