A Gods Unchained Deck
Contains outdated cards
Godblitz. Flank.
Give a friendly creature +3 strength. If it is hidden, give it flank.
At the end of each player's turn, swap this creature's strength and health.
Hidden. Flank.
Hidden for 1 turn.
Give creatures damaged by this burn +1.
Deal damage to a creature equal to that creature's strength.
Gain control of an enemy creature with strength 2 or less until the end of turn. Give it godblitz.
Target an enemy creature.
Summon three 1/1 Rogue Skulkers to attack the target.
Target creature goes to sleep. It gains burn +3.
Hidden. Flank.
Whenever this creature attacks a god, copy the top card of your opponent's deck and add it to your hand.
Afterlife: Summon two 1/1 Battlethralls.
Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.
Hidden.
At the end of your turn, this creature gets +1 strength.
Hidden. When this creature damages your opponent, add a copy of a card from your opponent's deck to your hand.
Godblitz. Deadly. Flank.
Look at your opponent's hand and pull one of their cards into your hand.
Deal damage to all enemy creatures where the damage is equal to the number of creatures on the board.
Ward.
Roar: Draw a card.