war Deck

A Gods Unchained Deck

Yorku

Contains outdated cards

Tartessian Improviser

Roar: Give a random creature in your hand +2/+1.

2
1
1
Bladecaster

This creature gets +1/+1 after it attacks a creature.

2
Tavern Brawler

Blitz.

2
2
1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook.

2
1
Viking
1
Netherborne Binder

Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.

2
3
2
Skeleton Heavy

Belligerent Warlock

After this creature attacks a creature, draw a card.

2
2
2
Viking Warmaiden

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Battlethrall.

3
1
Viking
2
Felid Tracker

Flank.

5
1
2
Felid Tracker

Flank.

3
Trojan Battlemage

Twin strike. Protected.

3
1
3
Trojan Battlemage

Harvest Arachne

Deadly.

3
2
4
Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
5
4
Viking Longship

4
Highland Defender

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Huscarl with frontline.

4
3
Viking
4
Thebian Brawler

Frontline.

2
6
Olympian
4
Scythes of the Harvest

Godblitz. Roar: Give +1 strength to a random friendly creature.

4
2
5
Drow Nightblade

Roar: Put an enemy to sleep.

5
4
5
Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

4
4
5
Cursed Caipora

Protected. Frontline. Deadly.

1
2
5
Annoying Combatant

Frontline.

4
6
6
Frost Giant Deadshot

Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.

4
5
6
Blade Trial Valkyrie

Roar: Deal 1 damage to each other creature. Add an enchanted weapon to your hand.

4
4
Viking
6
Aeneas

Blitz. Twin strike. Protected. At the end of your turn, this creature becomes protected.

3
3
Olympian
7
Cyclops Defender

Frontline.

6
10