nature Deck
A Gods Unchained Deck
Davistriker
Contains outdated cards
0
0
9
1
11
2
4
3
4
4
2
5
0
6
0
7
0
8
0
9
0
10+
1
Trial Spirit
Roar: Give a friendly creature +1 health.
1
3
Aether
1
Deuteria, Manashard Mage
Roar: Add a 1 mana 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.
2
2
Nether
1
Arkmonian Anteater
1
4
1
Arkmonian Anteater
1
4
1
Shieldbearer
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.
1
1
1
Amazon Conscript
Roar: Remove confused from a friendly creature.
2
2
Amazon
1
Tough Townsfolk
Frontline.
1
3
1
Tough Townsfolk
Frontline.
1
3
1
Pyreshell Beetle
Creatures damage by this get burn +1.
1
3
2
Black Jaguar
Confused. Regen 1.
3
3
2
Black Jaguar
Confused. Regen 1.
3
3
2
Staff of Roots
Twin strike. Blitz. Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.
1
4
2
Skeleton Heavy
2
4
Anubian
2
Canopy Barrage
Pick one: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy creature, or deal 3 and heal your god for 3.
2
Felid Janissary
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.
2
1
2
Wicked Fae
Roar: Deal 1 damage to a creature, summon a 1/1 Impling.
1
1
2
Wicked Fae
Roar: Deal 1 damage to a creature, summon a 1/1 Impling.
1
1
Nether
2
Aging Veteran
Roar: Give a friendly creature health +2.
2
2
2
Shield Maiden
Frontline.
2
3
2
Shield Maiden
Frontline.
2
3
Viking
3
Gersemi, Freyja's Spear
Roar & Afterlife: Give regen +1 to all other friendly creatures.
2
2
3
Dune Cavalry
3
4
3
Dune Cavalry
3
4
3
Viking Bloodguard
Afterlife: Summon two 1/1 Battlethrall's.
2
2
Viking
4
Overgrown Rhino
Confused.
5
5
4
Singsong Satyr
Roar: Give all other friendly creatures +1 strength.
2
5
4
Bladefly
Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.
2
1
4
Traveling Bard
Roar: Give a friendly creature +2/+2.
3
2
5
Firewine
Give all your creatures strength +2 and "overkill" until end of turn.
5
Cursed Caipora
Protected. Frontline. Deadly.
1
2
