7
Griffith, The Chosen
Roar: Set the attack of all other creatures with 4 or more attack to 1.
7
5
8
Charm
Gain control of an enemy creature for one turn. Give it godblitz. Look at your opponent's hand, select any card and move it to your hand.
3
Shady Merchant
Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.
1
3
1
A Real Man
Cannot attack. Roar: Give a friendly creature hidden for 1 turn. Afterlife: Draw a card.
0
2
6
Avatar of Deception
Hidden. Pick one: +2/+2 on each enemy spell or relic played, or +2/+2 on each enemy creature played.
3
3
Whatdidijustdo
ltdanleglessman
Combos
Combo 61
