2
Soul Jar
Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon two 2/2 Anubians.
0
3
2
Rockdrake Egg
Burn 2. Cannot attack. Afterlife: If you have 6 or more cards in hand summon a 6/5 Rockdrake.
0
6
1
Chicken Egg
Cannot attack. Burn 1. Afterlife: Summon a Brash Chicken.
0
3
2
Flip
Swap the Attack and Health of a friendly creature, then give it +2 Attack.
Use Flip to proc Afterlife effects of Eggs and Soul Jar early.
