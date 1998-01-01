8
Blackguard

Roar: Give +2 health to each other friendly creature. If they have frontline, give them +4 health instead.

12
10
8
Helian Elite

Protected. Frontline.

10
12
7
Rampaging Leviathan

Confused. Overkill. Roar: Deal 5 damage to a random enemy creature.

5
5
7
Veteran Cataphract

Roar: Give a friendly creature +3/+3.

6
6
7
Tomb Blademaster

Frontline. Afterlife: Summon two 3/2 Ancient Executioners with frontline.

3
4
Anubian
7
Oliphaunt Mount

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +2/+1 or +1/+2 at random.

6
6
7
Void Drake

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 1 damage to each other enemy creature.

7
5
Dragon
7
Cyclops Defender

Frontline.

6
10
Wild
6
Mammon's Stalwart

Frontline. Roar: Summon a 2/2 Netherling.

3
6
Nether
6
Aether Vanguard

Roar: Deal 2 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

4
4
Aether
6
Green Giant

Confused. Overkill.

6
8
Wild
5
Ogre Archer

Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.

3
3
5
Jungle Princess

Frontline. Roar: Summon two 1/1 Hyenas.

4
3
Amazon
4
Thebian Brawler

Frontline.

2
6
Olympian
4
Wetlands Ogre

4
5
Wild
4
Veteran Archer

Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

2
3
4
Bladefly

Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.

2
1
Wild
4
Singsong Satyr

Roar: Give each other friendly creature +1 strength.

2
3
Mystic
4
Pyrrhic Adolescent

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

4
4
Dragon
4
Overgrown Rhino

Confused.

5
5
Wild
3
Grass Roots

Transform a random enemy creature into a 0/5 Overgrown Golem with frontline and regen 5.

3
Shadow Paladin

Hidden for 1 turn.

4
2
2
Ranger Firstbow

Roar: Deal 1 damage to an enemy creature.

2
2
Olympian
2
The Portable Fortress

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set Portable Fortress' strength to 0.

0
8
Atlantean
2
Shield Maiden

Frontline.

2
3
Viking
2
Aging Veteran

Roar: Give a friendly creature +2 health.

1
2
2
Felid Janissary

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.

2
1
2
Skeleton Heavy

2
4
Anubian
2
Pyrrhic Hatchling

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

2
3
Dragon
1
Pyreshell Beetle

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

1
3
Wild
1
Pack Stalk

Refresh five mana gems.

1
Felid Protector

Frontline.

2
2
Olympian
1
Rampart

Frontline. Can't attack. At the end of each turn, set this creature's strength to 0.

0
6
Structure
1
Arkmonian Anteater

Roar: Give a friendly Amazon strength +1.

1
3
1
Deuteria, Manashard Mage

Roar: Add a 1 mana, 4/4 Young Manaborn to your deck.

2
2
Nether
1
Tribal Orc

Roar: If you control two other creatures, this creature gets +1 strength.

2
2
Wild
1
Revivification

Heal your god for 7. If this puts your god at full health, add a random Nature card to your hand.

1
Marsh Walker

Regen 1.

1
4
Wild
1
Battlebard

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.

2
1
Viking 
