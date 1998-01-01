3
Viking Bloodguard

Afterlife: Summon two 1/1 Battlethralls.

2
2
Viking
3
Viking Outrider

4
3
Viking
2
Golden Sabre

Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.

2
3
2
Viking Warmaiden

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Battlethrall.

3
1
Viking
2
Shield Maiden

Frontline.

2
3
Viking
2
Hoplite

Frontline.

3
2
Olympian
2
Amazon Spearsoul

4
2
Amazon
2
Onyx Nightblade

Roar: Destroy a creature with strength 1 or less.

1
2
Guild
2
Felid Janissary

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.

2
1
2
Balthazar, Blood Magus

At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.

3
2
2
Chalice Priest

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's strength to 2.

0
4
Mystic
1
Hyperion

At the start of the game, both players use your deck. All cards cost 1 mana. All creatures are 10/10 and gain frontline.

10
10
1
Devout Cleric

Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1 and put it one card closer to the top of your deck.

1
3
1
Reformation

Set a creature's strength to 1 and give it +1 health.

1
Valkyrie Heartsworn

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.

3
1
Viking
1
Peculiar Spellwyrm

Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.

2
6
Dragon
1
Cudgel of Atonement

Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.

2
2
1
Wiccan Trapper

Flank. Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.

3
1
Mystic
1
Ritual Rod

2
3
1
Tribal Orc

Roar: If you control two other creatures, this creature gets +1 strength.

2
2
Wild
1
Arkmonian Anteater

Roar: Give a friendly Amazon strength +1.

1
3
1
Shieldbearer

Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.

1
1
Olympian
1
Felid Protector

Frontline.

2
2
Olympian
1
Battlebard

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.

2
1
Viking
1
Trial Spirit

Roar: Give a friendly creature +1 health.

1
3
Aether
1
Blind Martyr

Frontline. Afterlife: Give +2 health to each other friendly creature.

0
2
 















