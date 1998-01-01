Afterlife: Summon two 1/1 Battlethralls.
Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Battlethrall.
Frontline.
Roar: Destroy a creature with strength 1 or less.
Roar: Give +1/+1 to a friendly creature.
At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.
Backline.
Ability: Set a creature's strength to 2.
At the start of the game, both players use your deck. All cards cost 1 mana. All creatures are 10/10 and gain frontline.
Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1 and put it one card closer to the top of your deck.
Set a creature's strength to 1 and give it +1 health.
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.
Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.
Flank.
Roar: Remove 1 durability from your opponent's relic.
Roar: If you control two other creatures, this creature gets +1 strength.
Roar: Give a friendly Amazon strength +1.
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.
Roar: Give a friendly creature +1 health.
Frontline.
Afterlife: Give +2 health to each other friendly creature.