Arkmonian Hydra

Confused. Roar: Summon a 3/2 Hydra Head with regen 1. After a Hydra Head dies, summon two of them.

Trial of the Hydra

Each friendly creature gains regen +1. Then, each friendly creature gains +X/+X, where X is their regen amount.

Trial of the Innocents

At the end of your turn, double each friendly creature's strength and give them "Afterlife: Deal damage equal to this creature's strength, split randomly among all enemy creatures."

Orfeo's Guile

Deal damage to each creature equal to its strength. For each creature destroyed, add a random card from the opposing god's domain to your hand.

First Pillar

Frontline. Can't attack.

Guild Siren

After this creature attacks a god, pull a random card in their hand into their deck. Then, they draw a card.

Wolf-Soul Berserker

After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.

Pallas, Champion of Magic

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

Citadel of the Gods

At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck. Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward. 
















