3
Wolf-Soul Berserker

After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.

3
3
Viking
7
Divine Messenger

Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.

7
7
Aether
4
Dragonkin Caller

Roar: Pull a random Dragon from your deck into your hand.

3
3
Mystic
4
Manticore Hulk

4
5
Nether
1
Citadel of the Gods

At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck. Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.

4
Magic Missile Launcher

Blitz. Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.

3
2
3
Pallas, Champion of Magic

Ward. Ability: Pick one — • Delve a spell. • Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.

1
4
Mystic 















