After this creature attacks a god, destroy their relic.
Roar: If you have 80 favor or more, give +5/+5 to each creature in your deck.
Roar: Pull a random
Dragon from your deck
into your hand.
At the start of the game, move this card to the top of your deck.
Each player summons three legendary champions, equips a champion's relic, and unlocks all mana locks. Both gods gain protected and ward.
Blitz.
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to two random creatures. Heal your god for 4.
Ward. Ability: Pick one —
• Delve a spell.
• Deal damage to an enemy god equal to the cost of a random card in their void, then obliterate that card.