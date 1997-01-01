8
Warden of Kauket

Whenever your god takes damage, deal 2 damage to each other creature.

3
12
Anubian
3
Greed Banestrider

Roar: Deal 3 damage to your god.

4
4
Nether
3
Guerilla Sabotage

Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature. If it survives, pull it from the board into your opponent's hand.

3
Fallen Aether

Roar: If you have an Aether in your hand, give a Nether +1/+1.

3
3
Nether
3
Wizened Warlock

Ward. At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to a random enemy.

2
2
Amazon
2
Sharpen

Give +3 strength to your relic and to target friendly creature for their next attack.

1
Scales of Justice

Select two creatures and evenly distribute their strength. They cannot attack gods this turn.

2
Dangerous Ritual

Deal 4 damage to each god. Draw a card.

4
Gentle Monk

Roar: Set an enemy creature's strength to 1.

2
3
1
Ancient Texts

Pick one — · Deal 2 damage, or · A friendly character becomes protected.

5
Pocket Channeler

Spell boost +2.

4
4
7
Salvaged Sentinel

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature.

6
6
Atlantean
1
Raze Imp

Roar: Shuffle two random Nethers into your deck.

2
2
Nether
1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/1 Barbed Hook. If you control another Viking, equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook instead.

2
1
Viking
6
Penitent Spear

Godblitz. Whenever you attack, give +2 strength to a random friendly creature.

5
2
7
Nethergram

Summon three random creatures that cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give them +1/+1.

4
Dead Man's Flail

Godblitz. At the end of each turn, deal 1 damage to your god. Afterlife: Deal 1 damage to each creature.

3
2
4
Millenium Matryoshka

Afterlife: Summon a random anim.

2
2
Atlantean 
SHADOW CARDS
sttcrbbt
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Combos
  3. Combo 372