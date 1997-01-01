4
Master of Indulgences

Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.

2
2
Guild
1
Blessed Jackalope

Roar: Heal each other friendly creature for 4.

1
1
Wild
4
Laertes' Vendetta

Give target friendly creature and your relic deadly until the end of the turn.

2
Magic Inks

Create a base copy of the lowest cost spell in your hand.

2
Thresher Bug

Confused. After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

2
2
Nether
1
Flying Carpet

Roar: Pick one – · This creature gains ward, or · Foresee 1.

3
1
Mystic
4
Angelic Veteran

Whenever you summon a creature with 2 strength, give it protected.

2
4
Aether
5
Crystallax

Roar: Unlock a mana lock.

3
4
Mystic
8
O Fortuna

Deal 4 damage to target enemy creature and its god. Give protected and ward to your god. Draw four cards.

5
Myrto's Daughter

Blitz. Roar: Pick one – · This creature gets +2/+2, or · Another random friendly Amazon gets +4/+3.

2
2
Amazon
6
Advocate of Brilliance

Spell boost +1. Roar: Draw a card.

4
5
Aether
5
Lightdaemon King

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.

2
4
Aether
1
Spellbound

Target two creatures. They go to sleep.

7
Golem Centurion

Afterlife: Summon a random legendary creature.

5
7
Atlantean
2
Recursion

Add two copies of a random spell from your opponents void to your hand.

3
Pallbearer

Afterlife: Summon another random creature with afterlife from your void.

1
1
Anubian
5
Swelling Boon

Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +5, split randomly across strength and health."

2
Pharaoh's Body-Double

Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.

2
1
Anubian
4
Merchant Prince

Roar: Reduce the cost of all cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by 1.

2
4
Guild
1
Dimension Door

Draw a card and reduce its mana cost by 1 if it costs less than your unlocked mana gems.

4
Jaguar Rider

Flank.

6
3
Amazon
3
Mottled Ranger

Roar: Delve a Nature creature, and put it into your hand.

2
2
4
Sphinx Cat

Roar: Summon two 1/1 Broken Warriors.

3
2
Anubian
2
Bonded Warrior

Roar: Summon a 1/1 Skeleton.

2
2
Anubian
4
Crimson Oni

Roar: Deal 5 damage to your god.

6
5
Nether
1
Pyrrhic Incantation

Give target creature burn +14. Deal 3 damage to your god.

4
Stun Gun Construct

Roar: Confuse an enemy creature.

4
3
Atlantean
5
Runestorm

Add one of each rune to your hand.

1
Corrupt Ceremony

Each player moves the top two cards in their deck to their void, and draws a card.

6
Hallowed Keeper

Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.

3
7
Aether
1
Catacomb Curator

Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand. Afterlife: Draw a card.

1
2
Anubian
2
Forty Days

Draw a card. Give two friendly creatures "Afterlife: Shuffle this creature into your deck."

3
Ares' Eruption

Add two mana locks to both players mana gems.

7
Blind Cyclops

At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to each other creature.

7
7
Wild
1
Raze Imp

Roar: Shuffle two random Nethers into your deck.

2
2
Nether
7
Rebirth Planetar

At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.

6
7
Aether
2
Iron-tooth Goblin

Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.

2
2
Guild
5
Pocket Channeler

Spell boost +2.

4
4
4
Shadow Slash

Pick one – · Deal 4 damage to a creature, or · Deal 4 damage to your opponent and look at the top 4 cards of their deck.

2
Uproot

Deal 8 damage to a random enemy creature. Summon a 2/2 Walking Tree for your opponent.

4
Agrodor Protector

Frontline. Regen 1.

3
5
Amazon
4
Druidic Summons

Summon a 3/2 confused creature and a 2/3 confused creature.

1
Me Two Three

Shuffle three copies of a creature into your opponent's deck.

4
Gentle Monk

Roar: Set an enemy creature's strength to 1.

2
3
1
Sit Down

Set a creature's strength to 0. At the start of your next turn, set it to its base value.

2
Dangerous Ritual

Deal 4 damage to each god. Draw a card.

3
Servant of Inti

Roar: Give a friendly Amazon protected.

5
1
Amazon
4
Bearstrider

While damaged, Bearstrider has +3 strength.

2
5
Viking 
