Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.
Roar: Heal each other friendly creature for 4.
Give target friendly creature and your relic deadly until the end of the turn.
Create a base copy of the lowest cost spell in your hand.
Confused.
After this creature attacks a creature, deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
Roar: Pick one –
· This creature gains ward, or
· Foresee 1.
Whenever you summon a creature with 2 strength, give it protected.
Roar: Unlock a mana lock.
Deal 4 damage to target enemy creature and its god.
Give protected and ward to your god.
Draw four cards.
Blitz.
Roar: Pick one –
· This creature gets +2/+2, or
· Another random friendly Amazon gets +4/+3.
Spell boost +1.
Roar: Draw a card.
Backline.
Ability: Set a creature's health to 2.
Target two creatures.
They go to sleep.
Afterlife: Summon a random legendary creature.
Add two copies of a random spell from your opponents void to your hand.
Afterlife: Summon another random creature with afterlife from your void.
Give a creature: "At the end of your turn, gain +5, split randomly across strength and health."
Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.
Roar: Reduce the cost of all cards in your hand that did not start in your deck by 1.
Draw a card and reduce its mana cost by 1 if it costs less than your unlocked mana gems.
Flank.
Roar: Delve a Nature creature, and put it into your hand.
Roar: Summon two 1/1 Broken Warriors.
Roar: Summon a 1/1 Skeleton.
Roar: Deal 5 damage to your god.
Give target creature burn +14.
Deal 3 damage to your god.
Roar: Confuse an enemy creature.
Add one of each rune to your hand.
Each player moves the top two cards in their deck to their void, and draws a card.
Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for every two creatures in your void.
Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.
Afterlife: Draw a card.
Draw a card.
Give two friendly creatures "Afterlife: Shuffle this creature into your deck."
Add two mana locks to both players mana gems.
At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to each other creature.
Roar: Shuffle two random Nethers into your deck.
At the end of your turn, add a random Aether from your void to your hand.
Roar: Remove 3 durability from your opponent's relic.
Spell boost +2.
Pick one –
· Deal 4 damage to a creature, or
· Deal 4 damage to your opponent and look at the top 4 cards of their deck.
Deal 8 damage to a random enemy creature.
Summon a 2/2 Walking Tree for your opponent.
Frontline. Regen 1.
Summon a 3/2 confused creature and a 2/3 confused creature.
Shuffle three copies of a creature into your opponent's deck.
Roar: Set an enemy creature's strength to 1.
Set a creature's strength to 0.
At the start of your next turn, set it to its base value.
Deal 4 damage to each god.
Draw a card.
Roar: Give a friendly Amazon protected.
While damaged, Bearstrider has +3 strength.
