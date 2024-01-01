Roar: Pick one. This creature gets –
· +1/+4 and Olympian, or
· blitz, protected, and Amazon.
At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.
Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your god power to Ruin.
Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods.
When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2.
When your god is healed, this creature gets +1 strength.
Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.
Blitz.
After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.
This creature gets +1 strength for each point of damage your god takes.
Afterlife: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy creature.
Roar: Equip a random enchanted weapon if you have 3 Olympians in your void.
