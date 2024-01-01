6
Hippolyta, Divided

Roar: Pick one. This creature gets – · +1/+4 and Olympian, or · blitz, protected, and Amazon.

4
5
7
Horus, The Protector

At the end of your turn, another friendly creature with the highest health becomes protected.

6
7
Anubian
7
War, Incarnate

Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your god power to Ruin.

6
The Harvester

Whenever a creature dies, deal 2 damage to both gods. When your god takes damage, heal your god for 2. When your god is healed, this creature gets +1 strength.

3
4
Nether
4
Pandora, The Curious

Roar: Shuffle a random box into your deck.

2
5
Olympian
7
Tyr, The Just

Blitz. After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.

5
9
Viking
6
Avatar of Death

This creature gets +1 strength for each point of damage your god takes. Afterlife: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy creature.

6
6
4
Hephaestus, The Enchanter

Roar: Equip a random enchanted weapon if you have 3 Olympians in your void.

4
4
Olympian 
