4
Crimson Oni

Roar: Deal 5 damage to your god.

6
5
Nether
4
Master of Indulgences

Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.

2
2
4
Portal Wrangler

Roar: Add a copy of the last creature played to your hand.

3
4
4
Enduring Lemure

At the end of the turn, pull this card from the void into your hand.

2
2
Nether
4
Incoming Raid

Target two creatures. Friendly creatures get +2/+1, enemy creatures take 2 damage.

4
Agrodor Protector

Frontline. Regen 1.

3
5
Amazon
3
Shady Merchant

Hidden for 1 turn. At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.

1
3
3
Arcane Transcendent

Roar: Choose a spell that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

3
3
3
Hunger Daemon

Roar: Destroy a friendly creature and this creature gains its strength and health.

3
3
Nether
3
Greed Banestrider

Roar: Deal 3 damage to your god.

4
4
Nether
3
Malfunctioning Servitor

Roar: Transform another random creature into a 1/5 or 5/1 Malfunctioning Artifice.

3
3
Atlantean
3
Pallbearer

Afterlife: Summon another random creature with afterlife from your void.

1
1
Anubian
3
Half Life

Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.

3
Influential Incubus

Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gets +1 health and deals 1 damage to both gods.

2
1
Nether
3
Sacred Lore

Deal 1 damage to your god. Add three random runes to your hand.

3
Equivalent Exchange

Obliterate two cards in your hand. Pick one: · Unlock two mana locks, or · Draw two cards.

3
Ambush

Pull a random enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Reduce its mana cost to 1.

3
Revenant Lynx

Confused. Roar: Refresh 2 mana.

4
2
3
Ares' Eruption

Add two mana locks to both players mana gems.

3
Daemonic Offering

Destroy target friendly creature. Summon two random anims. They gain the tribe Nether.

3
Vine Armour

After your god is attacked, deal 2 damage to the attacker and remove 1 durability from this relic.

1
4
3
Faustian Pact

Draw nine cards. At the end of your turn, obliterate your hand.

2
Magic Inks

Create a base copy of the lowest cost spell in your hand.

2
Pharaoh's Body-Double

Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.

2
1
Anubian
2
Sharpen

Give +3 strength to your relic and to target friendly creature for their next attack.

2
Anoint

Double the health of a friendly creature.

2
Holy Writ

All creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less, gain +4 health.

2
Warp Engineer

Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

1
3
2
Laertes' Vendetta

Give an enemy creature "Your opponent's relic has deadly."

2
Sarcophagus

Cannot attack. Burn 2. Afterlife: Summon another random Anubian from your void.

0
6
Anubian
2
Sleep Dart

Target creature goes to sleep. It gains burn +3.

2
Pyramid Warden

Frontline. Afterlife: Your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

2
6
Anubian
2
Mugging

Target an enemy creature. Summon three 1/1 Rogue Skulkers to attack the target.

2
Balance Summoner

Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand to 1.

2
3
2
Dangerous Ritual

Deal 4 damage to each god. Draw a card.

2
Fanatic of Khnum

Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock for both players.

3
2
Anubian
2
Erratic Summons

Summon a copy of a random creature from your opponent's void.

2
Underbrush Boar

Confused. At the end of the turn Underbrush Boar is summoned, attack a random enemy creature.

3
3
1
Hall of Mirrors

Summon two 0/2 Mirrors with "Frontline. Can't attack. Creatures that attack a Mirror become confused."

1
Ragnarok

Deal 3 damage to each god, and give burn +3 to each creature.

1
Spellbound

Target two creatures. They go to sleep.

1
Expectant Chicken

Confused. Roar: Summon a Chicken Egg.

1
1
1
Untold Greed

Destroy target friendly creature. Draw two cards.

1
Nightmare

Deal 2 damage to a creature. If it is sleeping, deal 5 damage instead.

1
Whetstone

Give your relic +4 strength for its next attack.

1
Netherborne Binder

Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.

2
3
1
Contagious Ghoul

Roar: Pull the top card of your deck into your void.

2
2
1
Siren of the Grave

Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand. Afterlife: All enemy creatures go to sleep.

2
2
1
Shadow Scryer

Protected. Ward. At the start of your turn, foresee 1.

1
1
1
Ancient Texts

Pick one — · Deal 2 damage, or · A friendly character becomes protected.

1
Cudgel of Atonement

Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.

2
2
1
Corrupt Ceremony

Each player moves the top two cards in their deck to their void, and draws a card.

1
Heka's Enchantress

Roar: Foresee 2.

1
2
Anubian
1
Catacomb Curator

Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand. Afterlife: Draw a card.

1
2
Anubian 
