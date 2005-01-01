Roar: Deal 5 damage to your god.
Roar: This creature swaps health with another creature.
Roar: Add a copy of the last creature played to your hand.
At the end of the turn, pull this card from the void into your hand.
Target two creatures. Friendly creatures get +2/+1, enemy creatures take 2 damage.
Frontline. Regen 1.
Hidden for 1 turn.
At the start of your turn, add a random enchanted weapon to your hand.
Roar: Choose a spell that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.
Roar: Destroy a friendly creature and this creature gains its strength and health.
Roar: Deal 3 damage to your god.
Roar: Transform another random creature into a 1/5 or 5/1 Malfunctioning Artifice.
Afterlife: Summon another random creature with afterlife from your void.
Summon a creature with mana cost 3 mana or less from your void. Give it blitz and soulless.
Roar: For every three Nethers in your deck, this creature gets +1 health and deals 1 damage to both gods.
Deal 1 damage to your god.
Add three random runes to your hand.
Obliterate two cards in your hand. Pick one:
· Unlock two mana locks, or
· Draw two cards.
Pull a random enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Reduce its mana cost to 1.
Confused.
Roar: Refresh 2 mana.
Add two mana locks to both players mana gems.
Destroy target friendly creature. Summon two random anims. They gain the tribe Nether.
After your god is attacked, deal 2 damage to the attacker and remove 1 durability from this relic.
Draw nine cards.
At the end of your turn, obliterate your hand.
Create a base copy of the lowest cost spell in your hand.
Roar: Trigger the afterlife of a friendly Anubian.
Give +3 strength to your relic and to target friendly creature for their next attack.
Double the health of a friendly creature.
All creatures with both strength 2 or less and health 2 or less, gain +4 health.
Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.
Give an enemy creature "Your opponent's relic has deadly."
Cannot attack. Burn 2.
Afterlife: Summon another random Anubian from your void.
Target creature goes to sleep. It gains burn +3.
Frontline.
Afterlife: Your opponent summons a random creature from their void.
Target an enemy creature.
Summon three 1/1 Rogue Skulkers to attack the target.
Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand to 1.
Deal 4 damage to each god.
Draw a card.
Afterlife: Unlock a mana lock for both players.
Summon a copy of a random creature from your opponent's void.
Confused.
At the end of the turn Underbrush Boar is summoned, attack a random enemy creature.
Summon two 0/2 Mirrors with "Frontline. Can't attack. Creatures that attack a Mirror become confused."
Deal 3 damage to each god, and give burn +3 to each creature.
Target two creatures.
They go to sleep.
Confused.
Roar: Summon a Chicken Egg.
Destroy target friendly creature.
Draw two cards.
Deal 2 damage to a creature. If it is sleeping, deal 5 damage instead.
Give your relic +4 strength for its next attack.
Afterlife: Heal your opponent's god for 3.
Roar: Pull the top card of your deck into your void.
Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.
Afterlife: All enemy creatures go to sleep.
Protected. Ward.
At the start of your turn, foresee 1.
Pick one —
· Deal 2 damage, or
· A friendly character becomes protected.
Afterlife: Heal your god for 4.
Each player moves the top two cards in their deck to their void, and draws a card.
Roar: Foresee 2.
Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.
Afterlife: Draw a card.
Good Stuff?